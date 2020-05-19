Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | Last Update : 09:52 PM IST

56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Europe

UK government accused of coronavirus testing failures

AFP
Published : May 19, 2020, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 3:57 pm IST

The UK authorities initially sought to trace and test everyone who had been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus

United Kingdom government accused of coronavirus testing failures. (AFP Photo)
  United Kingdom government accused of coronavirus testing failures. (AFP Photo)

An influential group of British lawmakers is accusing the government of failing to conduct enough tests for the new coronavirus, saying the lapse helped COVID-19 cut a deadly swath through the country's nursing homes.

The House of Commons' Science and Technology Committee says that “testing capacity has been inadequate for most of the pandemic so far.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, committee chairman Greg Clark said Britain's testing capacity “drove strategy, rather than strategy driving capacity.”

The UK authorities initially sought to trace and test everyone who had been in contact with people infected with the coronavirus. But they abandoned that strategy in mid-March as the number of infections overwhelmed the country's limited testing capacity.

Clark, a lawmaker from the governing Conservatives, said that “pivotal” decision meant that nursing home residents and staff were not tested “at a time when the spread of the virus was at its most rampant.” Thousands of nursing home residents have died with COVID-19.

The country's testing capacity has now been scaled up to more than 100,000 tests a day, and the government plans to reintroduce a “test, track and trace” policy as part of plans to control the virus and ease the nationwide lockdown.

But the committee also said that “it is not clear that the lessons of the delays to testing have been learned.”

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19, united kingdom, boris johnson

Latest From World

WHO to review virus response as Trump renews attack. (AFP Photo)

WHO to review covid response after Trump attack

Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'. (AFP Photo)

WHO a puppet of China, says Donald Trump

Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine. (AFP Photo)

Despite FDA warning, Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization. (AFP Photo)

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham