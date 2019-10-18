Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

World, Europe

Here's how Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement different from May’s rejected deal

AP
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2019, 9:49 am IST

Former Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal with the EU in December 2018, but Parliament rejected it three times.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that all of the UK— including Northern Ireland — must leave the bloc’s customs union, which would seem to make border checks and tariffs inevitable. (Photo: FIle)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that all of the UK— including Northern Ireland — must leave the bloc’s customs union, which would seem to make border checks and tariffs inevitable. (Photo: FIle)

Brussels: Britain and the European Union have a Brexit deal — and if it is ratified, people and businesses will finally have a measure of certainty about what lies ahead.

That’s a big if. This is not the first time the two sides have proclaimed an agreement — only for it to be shot down by lawmakers in London. Former Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal with the EU in December 2018, but Parliament rejected it three times.

Here’s a look at what is in the new agreement, and how it differs from May’s rejected deal.

Irish border

Ever since negotiations began more than two years ago, the key hurdle to a deal has been finding a way to keep goods and people flowing freely across the border between EU member Ireland and the UK’s Northern Ireland — the only land border between the UK and the bloc. An open border is vital to the regional economy, and underpins Northern Ireland’s peace process.

May’s rejected deal contained a policy known as the backstop that kept Northern Ireland in harmony with EU trade and customs rules to eliminate the need for border checks. But that was opposed by Brexit-supporting British lawmakers, who said it would hamper Britain’s ability to strike new trade deals around the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that all of the UK— including Northern Ireland — must leave the bloc’s customs union, which would seem to make border checks and tariffs inevitable.

The proposed deal solves the problem by keeping Northern Ireland aligned with the rules of the EU single market for goods — so border checks are not needed — and also eliminating customs checks at the Irish border. Instead, customs checks will be carried out and tariffs levied by Britain on goods entering Northern Ireland that are destined for the EU.

That effectively means a customs border in the Irish Sea — something the British government long said it would not allow.

But the EU has compromised, too, by allowing Northern Ireland special access to its single market. And the deal gives Northern Ireland a say over the rules, something that was missing from May’s previous rejected agreement. After four years, the Northern Ireland Assembly will vote on whether to continue the arrangement or end it.

Apart from the section on Northern Ireland, the deal is largely the same as May’s rejected withdrawal agreement. It lays out the terms of Britain’s departure, including:

Transition period: If the deal is ratified, Britain will leave the EU on Oct 31 but remain inside the bloc’s single market and bound by its rules until the end of December 2020, while the two sides work out a new trade relationship.

Divorce bill: Britain agrees to cover contributions to staff pensions and commitments to EU programs the UK made while a member for the funding period that runs to 2020. The bill has previously been estimated at about 39 billion pounds (USD 50 billion).

Citizens’ rights: EU citizens now living in Britain, and Britons living or working in EU countries, won’t lose their rights to live and work in those areas.

Trade: In a non-binding political declaration that accompanies the withdrawal agreement, the two sides promise “an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic cooperation with a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement at its core.”

Details of that trade deal, and many other aspects of the future relationship, will only be settled once the UK has left.

EU leaders worry that Johnson’s Conservative government plans to tack toward a low-tax, low-regulation economy after it leaves the bloc. To lessen this worry — and in a concession by the UK government — the declaration commits both sides to maintaining a “level playing field,” with “common high standards . in the areas of state aid, competition, social and employment.”

Security: The two sides say they will have a “broad, comprehensive and balanced security partnership” but say the “scale and scope” of the relationship will depend on how close the future relationship is.

Travel: EU citizens will lose the right to live and work in Britain — and vice versa — but citizens of the UK and the EU will not need visas for short visits.

Tags: boris johnson, european union, brexit deal, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

President Donald Trump has said that America's proposed economic sanctions on Ankara are no longer necessary after the US and Turkey struck a deal for a five-day cease fire in Syria. (Photo: File)

Sanctions on Turkey no longer necessary: Trump

The United States imposed tariffs on a record USD 7.5 billion worth of European Union goods on Friday, despite threats of retaliation, with Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies among the high-profile targets. (Photo: File)

US imposes record USD 7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

Smoke from burning cars rises due in Culiacan, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. An intense gunfight with heavy weapons and burning vehicles blocking roads raged in the capital of Mexico’s Sinaloa state Thursday after security forces located one of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s sons who is wanted in the US on drug trafficking charges. (Photo: AP)

El Chapo's son freed as Mexican cartel gunmen chase away security forces

The next summit of G7 leaders is due to take place in the United States, and Trump had suggested at the most recent gathering, in Biarritz, France in August, that it could be hosted it at one of his golf clubs. (Photo: File)

Next year's G-7 summit to take place in Trump's Florida golf club

MOST POPULAR

1

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

2

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

3

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

4

Xech X2 TWS earphones review: Super light, super compact, but average sound

5

Here's why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham