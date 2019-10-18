Friday, Oct 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

French Interior Ministry says 9/11-inspired attack foiled by intelligence officers

The suspect is aged under 30 and lived in the Hauts-de-Seine department, located west of central Paris.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner revealed that the intelligence officers arrested a suspect last month who was inspired by the 9/11 attack and had planned to hijack a plane. (Photo: ANI)
France: French intelligence officers have foiled a terror plot inspired by the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York City, country's Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

In an appearance on a French TV channel, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner revealed that the intelligence officers arrested a suspect last month who was inspired by the 9/11 attack and had planned to hijack a plane.

The minister did not provide any further details in this regard, reported Russia Today.

Citing police sources, French media have reported that the suspect is aged under 30 and lived in the Hauts-de-Seine department, located west of central Paris.

He was also reportedly considering carrying out the attack in another EU country, because France was under "too much surveillance," according to the reports.

Castaner further said that the French authorities have foiled as many as 60 terror attacks since 2013.

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in world history.

In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by al Qaeda operatives crashed into them, claiming the lives of 2,753 people.

