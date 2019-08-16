Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:53 AM IST

World, Europe

24 Indian sailors held on Iran ship in Gibraltar freed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 1:30 am IST

‘I am grateful and thankful for my release. And I am grateful to all who have facilitated my release in my legal team,’ Indian Captain said.

The arrested crew members of Grace 1– the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Photo: AP)
 The arrested crew members of Grace 1– the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the external affairs ministry confirmed on Thursday that all 24 Indians (civilian sailors) on board Iranian oil tanker VLCC Grace 1 — which was earlier seized by the Gibraltar authorities in coordination with Britain — “have been released” and are “free to return to India”.

Minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan tweeted: “Spoke to our High Commission @HCI_London (Indian High Commission) on VLCC Grace 1. They confirmed all 24 Indian crew aboard... have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India.”

Ministry of external affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar had said earlier: “It’s a 24-member Indian crew arrested by the United Kingdom authorities. We had sought consular access. It was granted. A three-member team (of Indian diplomats) visited and met all the 24 crew members. What we saw was that the crew members were very calm and very composed and there was no sense of panic. They have been in regular touch with their family members. We assured them that the Government of India will take all necessary steps to ensure their early release and repatriation.”

British high commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith had said in New Delhi recently that the Iranian vessel captured by the Gibraltar authorities was carrying two million barrels of oil bound for Syria, against whom the European Union had imposed sanctions.

Tags: external affairs ministry, indian sailors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

The arrested crew members of Grace 1– the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Photo: AP)

Indian captain, crew aboard Iranian oil tanker released in Gibraltar

The video ran a montage of the various meetings between Modi and Netanyahu over the past few years. (Photo: Screengrab)

Namaste! Netanyahu greets PM Modi, Indians on Independence Day

‘China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item ‘India Pakistan Question’. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President,’ the diplomat said. (Photo: AP)

Nudged by China, UNSC may hold closed door session on Kashmir tomorrow

Foreign traveller arrivals decreased by more than 10 percent between April and May 2019 alone. (Photo: Representational)

Soth Africa announces visa waivers to boost tourism

MOST POPULAR

1

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

2

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

3

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

4

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

5

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 Pro details surface; can’t wait for brand new colour

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham