Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

World, Europe

Paris's Notre-Dame to celebrate first mass after fire

AFP
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 2:33 pm IST

Worshippers will be expected to don hard hats but priests will be wearing their ceremonial garb.

President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof. (Photo: File)
 President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof. (Photo: File)

Paris: For safety reasons, worshippers attending the first mass at Notre-Dame since the devastating fire will be expected to don hard hats.

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that shocked France and the world.

For safety reasons, the mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale. Worshippers will be expected to don hard hats but priests will be wearing their ceremonial garb.

There will be just some 30 people -- half of them clergy -- although the mass will be broadcast live on Catholic TV channel KTO.

It will take place at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) in the Chapel of the Virgin on the east side of the cathedral behind the choir, which has been confirmed to be safe.

Aupetit will be joined by the rector of Notre-Dame, Patrick Chauvet, canons, volunteers, people working on the restoration as well a handful of lay worshippers.

The date has been chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's altar, which is celebrated every year on June 16.

The date is "highly significant, spiritually," Chauvet told AFP, adding he was happy to be able to show that "Notre-Dame is truly alive".

'Inventive' reconstruction

President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof.

The diocese is awaiting a response from the French authorities over whether it can re-open the esplanade in front of the cathedral to the public.

If the authorities approve the plan, the idea is to celebrate evening prayers there, the diocese said.

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired.

Up to 150 workers have been working at the cathedral daily since the fire, continuing to remove debris and stabilise the structure.

Two large white canopies have been placed above the nave and the choir to ensure the edifice is protected, including from the rain.

Macron's call for an "inventive" rather than identical reconstruction of the steeple has left some architects up in arms.

Meanwhile, legislation over the reconstruction has been blocked in parliament over disagreements between the upper and lower houses and is now only expected to be adopted at the end of July.

Pledges of some 850 million euros ($960 million) had been made from prominent French businessmen and ordinary citizens but only around 10 percent has been donated so far.

France Info public radio said just 80 million euros had been paid, with businessmen giving the money in tranches and some private individuals renouncing their pledges due to the apparent success of the campaign.

Tags: notre dame, burning, re-establishment

Latest From World

During the summit, CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence-building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region. (Photo: ANI)

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

The girl and her mother were among a group of five Indian nationals dropped off by smugglers in a remote border area. (Photo: File)

6-year-old Indian girl died due to heat stroke in US desert

Opposition to the extradition bill has united an unusually wide cross section of Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong govt to 'pause' divisive extradition bill: Reports

In order to qualify for participating in the debate, candidates have to achieve 1 per cent in at least three qualified polls or receive campaign donations from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors each from 20 different states. (Photo: ANI)

Democrats name 20 presidential candidates for 1st debate

MOST POPULAR

1

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

2

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

3

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

4

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

5

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham