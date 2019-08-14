Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

World, Europe

‘Labour Party has become anti-Indian’: British MP slams oppn over Kashmir stand

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 5:08 pm IST

The spat among the parliamentarians started after leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn took to Twitter to address situation in Kashmir.

Bob Blackman said, 'There is a widely respected convention that we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of a third country, especially a long-standing friend and ally like India.' (Photo: Twitter)
 Bob Blackman said, 'There is a widely respected convention that we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of a third country, especially a long-standing friend and ally like India.' (Photo: Twitter)

London: Amid a social media clash between British parliamentarians a week after India’s decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Conservative lawmaker has stressed that the constitutional changes were an “internal matter” for India.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in support of India, Bob Blackman said, “There is a widely respected convention that we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of a third country, especially a long-standing friend and ally like India.”

The spat among the parliamentarians started after the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday night took to Twitter to address the “disturbing” situation in the region and called for the implementation of the UN resolutions in the wake of the scrapping of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Corbyn’s tweet followed a letter from a British Labour MP who urged Johnson to take steps against the so-called “illegal” actions undertaken by New Delhi.

In response to the provocative letter by the Labour MP, Blackman stated, “Whilst not wishing to break this convention, it appears very strange that Labour MPs are criticising the Indian Government for equalising the rights of all its citizens.”

“Surely such a step should be welcomed in any democracy,” the lawmaker said.

Blackman, in his letter, also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s democratically elected government is “perfectly entitled to implement its own election manifesto which explicitly proposed these constitutional changes to Articles 370 and 35A”.

“Labour MPs should not be so surprised if an elected government keeps its promises. In making these changes it wishes to promote prosperity in the region by improving security and attracting inward investment in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It has been the long-held position of successive UK governments that any matter concerning Kashmir is a strictly bilateral issue between India and Pakistan,” the letter read.

Blackman also said that India has a long-established tradition of respecting different faiths and religions.

Attacking the Labour lawmaker over his inflammatory comments against India following the recent developments in the region, Blackman stressed, “The comments made about promoting ‘exclusive Hindu settlements’ are highly provocative since they totally ignore the tragic history of the region, which has seen thousands of Kashmiri Pandits forced to flee their homeland following persecution and threats by radical Islamists and militants and ordered to leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed.”

“The changes therefore redress, rather than promote, flagrant ethnic cleansing,” he said.

“It is becoming clear that the Labour Party has become an anti-Indian, anti-Hindu party which is not interested in building a friendly relationship with the world’s largest democracy but instead wants to import the politics of the subcontinent to the UK for its own narrow and communal interests,” the letter added.

India had last week taken the historic decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 and passed a Bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Rattled by New Delhi’s move, Pakistan had initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India, suspending bilateral trade, halting Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas.

Tags: boris johnson, bob blackman, kashmir issue
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Pleading guilty, Akuthota admitted that on February 14 he inserted a ‘USB Killer’ device into 66 computers as well as numerous computer monitors and computer-enhanced podiums owned by the College of St Rose in Albany. (Photo: Twitter|Representational)

New York: Indian student sentenced to 1 year in prison for damaging college computers

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose further last week after India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: File)

India shouldn't mistake restraint for weakness: Pak writes to UNSC for meet over J&K

He said the WTO views certain countries like China and India as “they’re growing”. “Well, they’ve grown,” he said and warned that the US will not let such countries to take advantage of the WTO. (Photo: AFP)

India, China are developed but take benefit of 'developing nations' tag at WTO: Trump

‘The two countries should find stronger areas of convergence, respect each other’s core concerns, find ways of managing differences and keep a strategic view of the direction of bilateral ties,’ he said after meeting counterpart Wang Yi. (Photo: ANI)

India, China must respect each other’s core concerns: Jaishankar

MOST POPULAR

1

Reasons why the 16-inch MacBook Pro may be a huge disappointment

2

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

3

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

4

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

5

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham