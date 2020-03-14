Russia to close land borders wtih Poland, Norway over virus fears

The ban will come into force at midnight on Sunday and apply only to foreigners

Moscow: Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Saturday.

The ban will come into force at midnight on Sunday and apply to all foreigners travelling "for professional, private, study or tourist reasons", apart from Belarusians, members of official delegations and residents of Russia, said premier Mikhail Mishustin in a statement.