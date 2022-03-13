Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

ANI
Published : Mar 13, 2022, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2022, 1:06 pm IST

The company is enabling it at the request of the Ukrainian govt

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/File)
Washington: American tech giant Google will now be adding Air Strike alerts for its Ukrainian Android users amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to GSM Arena, this update comes as part of Google's Play Services and reportedly, the company is enabling it at the request of the Ukrainian government.

 

The feature is supposed to be supplemental to the already existing raid alert systems. The company's VP of Engineering said that Google has used the same low-latency system that it uses for detecting earthquakes.

Earlier, shortly after the Russian military operation in Ukraine commenced, the company had announced that it would disable some of its Google Maps features in Ukraine such as traffic information and crowd data. Their argument was that the data could be used as military intelligence.

Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

