There has never been democracy in Balochistan: BHRC vice chief Hassan Hamdam

Geneva: There has never been 'democracy' in Balochistan, claimed vice president of Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) Hassan Hamdam on Thursday.

"The situation is very bad in Balochistan as Pakistan is kidnapping, killing and dumping people every day. There has never been a democracy in Balochistan," Hamdam told ANI.

"Balochistan is ruled by the Pakistan army directly from Islamabad. The people are exploited by the Central government and their resources were taken away from them and used in other parts of Pakistan," added Hamdam.

He said: "Pakistan is not concerned about Baloch people and their development. The people in Balochistan are crying because they are rich in resources. Unfortunately, they are the poorest people living in Pakistan."

"Their children are not getting any education. They don't have jobs, infrastructure facilities, water, etc. There have no basic rights in the region. That is the reason why insurgency is intensifying in the region," Hamdam said.

He said the Pakistan army is using its false religious fundamentalism against Baloch intellectuals, students, and people.

"They want to put this message across Baloch people that you are against the Muslim country, which was created in the name of Islam. The real picture is that if you speak anything against Pakistan, it means you're against Islam or other Muslims," he added.