Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

  World   Europe  12 Jul 2022  New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
World, Europe

New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5

AFP
Published : Jul 12, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2022, 10:53 am IST

Nominations will officially open and close on Tuesday, with a new PM set to be installed when parliament returns from the summer break

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Francis Crick Institute in London, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Francis Crick Institute in London, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

LONDON: The new UK prime minister to replace the outgoing Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5, the ruling Conservative party said Monday, with 11 hopefuls currently vying for the job.

The leadership contest was triggered last week when Johnson, 58, was forced to step down after a frenzy of more than 50 resignations from his government, in opposition to his scandal-hit premiership.

The influential 1922 Committee of non-ministerial Tory MPs in parliament on Monday outlined a timetable for the party's leadership election.

Nominations will officially open and close on Tuesday, with a new prime minister set to be installed when parliament returns from the summer break on September 5, Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, told reporters.

Tory MPs will whittle the current list down to a final two through a series of ballots, with the worst-performing candidate eliminated after each round, before party members choose the winner.

With calls for Johnson to leave Downing Street as soon as possible -- and to avoid the process dragging into MPs' summer holidays -- the numbers are likely to be pared down quickly to just two.

The joint-executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, Bob Blackman, said they were committed to doing that before parliament breaks for the summer on July 21.

The first ballot will be held on Wednesday, with a second ballot likely on Thursday, said Brady.

In a bid to speed up the process, candidates must have at least 20 MPs backing them in order to enter the race, up from the usual eight, and any candidate who fails to get the support of 30 MPs in the first ballot will be eliminated.

Among those running are Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, whose departures as finance minister and health minister sparked the wave of resignations.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Sunak's successor Nadhim Zahawi have also declared, and Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly mulling a bid.

But a poll of grassroots members by the influential ConservativeHome website released on Monday showed strong support for less high-profile candidates, with former defence minister Penny Mordaunt holding a narrow lead from arch-conservative Kemi Badenoch.

Brexit figurehead Johnson dramatically announced his departure as party leader last Thursday but is staying on in Downing Street until a replacement is found.

Javid said that with Britain facing a soaring cost-of-living crisis, energy price hikes and the war in Ukraine, there was a need more than ever for "competence" in the country's leaders.

"I've every hope that this campaign can and will be the turning point that we need," he said at a campaign launch.

Fall from grace

On a visit to a science research institute in London, Johnson was asked directly if he would endorse any of the candidates, six of whom are from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

"The job of the prime minister at this stage is to let the party decide, let them get on with it, and to continue delivering on the projects that we were elected to deliver," he said.

Johnson's fall from grace has been spectacular. In December 2019 he won a landslide 80-seat victory on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union.

His parliamentary majority allowed him to do just that but his premiership was hit by waves of scandal, not least about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that saw him fined by police.

Another row blew up last week about his appointment of a senior colleague despite knowing of sexual assault allegations against him, sparking the government resignations.

In his speech, he blamed the "herd" for moving against him, and his allies have been briefing angrily against Sunak.

But Johnson refused to say Monday whether he felt betrayed.

"I don't want to say any more about all that," he said.

"There's a contest under way and that has happened and you know, I wouldn't want to damage any chances by offering my support.

"I just have to get on and in the last few days or weeks... the constitutional function of the prime minister in this situation is to continue to discharge the mandate. And that's what I'm doing," he added.

"The more we focus on the people who elect us... (and) the less we talk about politics at Westminster, the generally happier we will all be."

Tags: boris johnson, british prime minister boris johnson, boris johnson resigned
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

People sit by the swimming pool as they throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022.

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Anti government protesters swim in a swimmingpool of the Sri lankan president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit after chased from home

This handout picture released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on July 8, 2022 shows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky looking at a map during his visit to the position of the Ukrainian army in Dnipro region. (AFP)

Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's ambassadors to India, 4 other countries

Firefighters try to douse a fire at the Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. (AP Photo)

Lanka PM's home set on fire, Prez flees

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham