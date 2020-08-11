Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 | Last Update : 09:46 PM IST

  Russia has developed coronavirus vaccine, claims Putin, says his daughter received dose
World, Europe

Russia has developed coronavirus vaccine, claims Putin, says his daughter received dose

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2020, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2020, 3:46 pm IST

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. (PTI Photo)
  Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. (PTI Photo)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

 

Putin emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

