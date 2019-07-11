Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

World, Europe

3 Iranian boats attempted to 'impede the passage' of British tanker: UK govt

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 12:08 pm IST

'We are concerned by this action and continue to urge Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,' a statement said.

Three Iranian ships attempted to 'impede the passage' of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 Three Iranian ships attempted to 'impede the passage' of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

London: Three Iranian ships attempted to "impede the passage" of a British oil tanker in Gulf waters, forcing a UK frigate to intervene, the British government said Thursday.

"Contrary to international law, three Iranian vessels attempted to impede the passage of a commercial vessel, British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz," a British government statement said of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

"HMS Montrose was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away. We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region," the statement said.

Tags: iranian, ships, uk government, oil tankers, gulf
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

North Korea’s latest criticism of South Korea’s military acquisition as an “extremely dangerous action which will trigger our reaction” comes as inter-Korean relations have stalled. (Photo: File)

North Korea calls South Korea’s F-35 jet purchases ‘extremely dangerous action’

Khan was to be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders during his visit to the US. (Photo: File)

'Imran Khan's meeting with Donald Trump not yet confirmed,' says US

'Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

'Will soon be increased, substantially': Trump warns Iran of more stringent sanctions

'Since India's election period has now passed, USTR officials will be visiting India for relationship-building with their Indian government counterparts, including introductory meetings for the new Assistant USTR for India, Christopher Wilson,' USTR spokesperson said. (Photo: ANI)

After Trump accuses high tariffs, US-India trade talks to be held in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

2

Budget Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rival launched at Rs 13,600

3

London’s Big Ben marks 160 years amid restoration

4

Japan's USD 270 million craft makes second touchdown on distant asteroid

5

I am Samsung Galaxy Note 10

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham