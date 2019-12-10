Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

World, Europe

Gunman, who killed 6, shot himself after Czech hospital rampage: police

AP
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room.

Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect. (Photo: Twitter)
 Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect. (Photo: Twitter)

Prague: The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet.

"We have found the gunman. The 42-year-old man shot himself in the head before the police took action, he's dead," police said.

Six people were killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic Tuesday, the Prime Minister said.

Police initially said the shooter was at large. Video footage and pictures published by public radio later showed police arresting a person at the site but police didn't immediately confirm that it was the suspect.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said. He said he is heading for the site.

Officials initially published a photo of a man in a red jacket they said was the suspect, but later said that person was an important witness.

The shooting happened around 7 am Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

Tags: shooting, fire, czech republic, hospital, police
Location: Czech Republic, Jizní Cechy

Latest From World

The threat level at the volcano had been raised in the week before Monday's disaster, prompting questions about whether tour groups should have been allowed to visit the popular destination off the North Island coast. (Photo: File)

Criminal probe to commence in White Island volcano eruption: police

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued post mid-night said:

'India's attempt to interfere in neighbouring nations': Pakistan, condemns CAB

The inspector general, however, found numerous procedural errors in the handling of the probe, which placed members of Trump's election team under surveillance over their Russian contacts. (Photo: File)

Watchdog report on Russia probe shows FBI 'attempted overthrow' of govt: Trump

This aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand on December 9, 2019. (George Novak/New Zealand Herald via AP)

No more survivors expected to be rescued: New Zealand police

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham