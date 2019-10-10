Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

World, Europe

British PM Boris Johnson to meet Irish leaders for last-ditch Brexit talks

AFP
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

The British leader's plans would also see Northern Irish politicians given a vote every four years on maintaining the agreed arrangements.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday meet his Irish counterpart for last-ditch Brexit talks, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal and both sides blaming each other for an impasse. (Photo: File)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday meet his Irish counterpart for last-ditch Brexit talks, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal and both sides blaming each other for an impasse. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday meet his Irish counterpart for last-ditch Brexit talks, with just days left to strike an EU divorce deal and both sides blaming each other for an impasse.

Johnson will sit down with Ireland's leader Leo Varadkar at an undisclosed location in northwest England for crunch conversations following several days of recriminations over the failure to find a compromise.

"The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach will meet tomorrow at lunchtime in the north west of England to discuss Brexit," a spokesperson for Johnson's Downing Street office said, referring to the Irish leader.

"This will be a private meeting to allow both leaders and their teams to have detailed discussions."

Several media reports said the pair will meet in Liverpool, which has strong connections to Ireland, including freight and ferry services between the two countries which could be severely impacted by a so-called hard Brexit.

The talks come with time running out to sign off on any agreement at an October 17-18 European Union summit, ahead of Britain's scheduled departure from the bloc at the end of the month after nearly five decades of membership.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday the bloc would remain "calm, vigilant, respectful and constructive" ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations on Thursday.Michel Barnier also said a deal was "very difficult, but possible...

Johnson has vowed Britain will leave on October 31 with or without a deal -- despite MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure a pact at the summit.

Varadkar told Ireland's parliament Wednesday that he would work "until the last moment" to get a deal, but added: "certainly not at any cost".

After days of trading increasingly bitter accusations of inflexibility, Britain and the EU appear to be intensifying diplomacy in a late bid to find a breakthrough.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will meet his EU counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels on Friday, with the visit put back 24 hours following Johnson's hastily arranged meeting with Varadkar.

"We've put forward serious proposals and have been willing to be flexible. Now it's time for the EU to do the same," Barclay said.

But Barnier struck a downbeat tone Wednesday, telling the European Parliament that "we're not on the point of envisioning and finding a deal".

Johnson and Varadkar are expected to focus their discussions on the contentious Northern Irish border, which has proved the key sticking point in the three years of tortuous Brexit negotiations.

Johnson claims his proposals provide a new way to avoid a hard border between British province Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

It would take the province out of the EU's customs union but keep it largely aligned with the bloc's "single market" standards and regulations.

The British leader's plans would also see Northern Irish politicians given a vote every four years on maintaining the agreed arrangements.

Brussels is adamant it will not agree to any plan that undermines the single market or leaves Ireland exposed, and that hands hardline unionists in the north a veto.

Tags: brexit, uk, boris johnson, britain, eu
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, defending his widely-criticized decision to clear the way for the assault. (Photo: File)

Syrian Kurds, facing Turkish offensive, ‘didn't help in normandy’: Trump

When Jesus blesses a shoe, it gets sold out in minutes! A one of its kind limited-edition holy water-filled sneakers went out of stock within a few minutes and that too at a colossal price of USD 3,000. (Photo: Jesus.shoes)

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

Turkish media said several mortar shells had landed on the Turkish side of the border but there were no casualties. (Photo: AP)

Turkey opens ground assault on Syria's kurds; republicans turn on Trump

Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Angry farmers tie Mexico mayor to truck, drag him through town

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham