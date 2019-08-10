Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

World, Europe

UK power operator says 'no malicious intent' behind mass blackout

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 7:44 pm IST

Large swathes of the country were hit overnight by high winds and heavy rain, threatening further travel disruption through the weekend.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

London: National Grid, which runs Britain's power network, on Saturday, said it was confident of "no malicious intent" behind a major outage Friday that hit nearly one million people and caused travel chaos.

The company has blamed the blackouts, that left more than 900,000 customers without power for several hours and transport systems reeling, on the loss of two generators in quick succession.

It has vowed to "learn any lessons" from what it described as an "unexpected and unusual event", which saw evening commuters stranded on trains, traffic lights failing and homes plunged into darkness.

"We are already very confident that there was no malicious intent or cyber attack involved," National Grid director of operations Duncan Burt told the BBC.

"This will require careful study to make sure that we do learn any lessons that come out of it and that the next time this happens disruption is minimised."

He said the company would provide a technical report on the outage to industry regulator Ofgem, which on Friday demanded an immediate investigation into the incident.

"Ofgem has asked for an urgent detailed report from National Grid so we can understand what went wrong and decide what further steps need to be taken," the regulator said in a statement.

"This could include enforcement action."


Industry experts believe the blackout was prompted by a gas-fired power station in Bedfordshire, north of London, and then an offshore wind farm in Yorkshire, northern England, both disconnecting from the grid.

The outage lasted for several hours, affecting around 300,000 customers in London and the southeast, and 500,000 in the Midlands, southwest England and Wales, according to regional power utilities.

Some 110,000 were affected in Yorkshire and northeast England.

It sparked rush-hour transportation misery, as some traffic lights faltered on the capital's streets and air traffic was disrupted at the airport in Newcastle.

"All the traffic lights were down, but there were no police present... it was like witnessing something out of an apocalyptic film," Harriet Jackson told Britain's Press Association in south London.

Many trains were delayed or cancelled on Britain's national rail network, with efforts to return services to normal hampered by severe weather on Saturday.

Large swathes of the country were hit overnight by high winds and torrential rain, threatening further travel disruption through the weekend.

Keith Bell, a professor of electronic and electrical engineering at the University of Strathclyde, said the power cut was a "relatively small event" compared to blackouts seen elsewhere around the world.

"This event is perhaps a reminder that, even though we have never suffered a whole system blackout in Britain... restoration plans always need to be kept under review," he added.

Tags: uk, power
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Defence officials in Seoul said what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles were fired at daybreak from near the northeastern city of Hamhung, flying 400 kilometres (250 miles) before splashing down in the sea. (Photo: Representational)

EU condemns North Korea over latest missile test

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail. (Photo: Facebook)

US financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

Munsimar Kaur's video message, posted by her father on Twitter, has attracted over 47,000 views already since it was went live on Thursday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: British Sikh schoolgirl branded 'terrorist', hits back with powerful video

Special prayers for the former external affairs minister were performed at Simtokha Dzong on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Bhutanese king lights thousand lamps in memory of Sushma Swaraj

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

2

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

3

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

4

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

5

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham