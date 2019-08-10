Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

World, Europe

‘Poop less to save environment,’ says Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

AFP
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:38 am IST

The Amazon is vital to the exchange of oxygen for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – a check on global warming.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday that people "poop every other day" as a way to save the environment, after he came under fire for a surge in deforestation of the Amazon since he came to power. (Photo: File)
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday that people "poop every other day" as a way to save the environment, after he came under fire for a surge in deforestation of the Amazon since he came to power. (Photo: File)

Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday that people "poop every other day" as a way to save the environment, after he came under fire for a surge in deforestation of the Amazon since he came to power.

The far-right leader offered this idea in response to a journalist's question as to whether it was possible to simultaneously spur economic growth, feed the world's hungry and also preserve the environment.

"It's enough to eat a little less. You talk about environmental pollution. It's enough to poop every other day. That will be better for the whole world," said Bolsonaro, who earlier this month sacked the head of a government agency that had reported a major increase in Amazon deforestation.

Bolsonaro has been criticised for a rapid acceleration in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, which covers vast swathes of Brazil and is considered vital to combatting global warming.

According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), which tracks clear-cutting of the rainforest, around 2,254 square kilometers (870 square miles) of the Amazon were cleared in July, an increase of 278 percent from a year ago.

That followed a 90 per cent increase in June compared to the year prior – figures that Bolsonaro has called "lies," and which prompted the sacking of INPE chief Ricardo Galvao on August 2.

The rapid rise in deforestation has triggered a global outcry and threatens to create problems for the recent free trade agreement between the South American trade bloc known as Mercosur. The pact includes Brazil and the European Union.

The Amazon is vital to the exchange of oxygen for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – a check on global warming.

But Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said the INPE data was published in a way that satisfied "sensationalist interpretations" and was aimed at getting "more donations from foreign NGOs".

Data from INPE, an institution of international repute, showed that overall deforestation has increased 40 per cent in the last twelve months compared with the same period a year ago.

Bolsonaro, a combative politician frequently denounced for derogatory remarks about women and minority groups, said the rapid rise in populations around the world needed to be addressed.

"When you see how the world's population is increasing by 70 million a year, you need a family planning policy," said the former army officer, declining to use the term "birth control" for fear of an adverse media reaction.

"Don't make me say that, otherwise (the daily) Folha de S. Paolo will run a headline saying I favour birth control," he said.

"But you can see that more educated people have fewer children. I'm an exception to that rule, I have five," he said.

The sacking of the INPE director prompted criticism from environmental groups.

"Bolsonaro knows that his government is primarily responsible for the current destruction of the Amazon. The dismissal of the director of INPE is nothing more than an act of revenge against those who show the truth," said Marcio Astrini from Greenpeace.

Tags: jair bolsonaro, brazil, environment, global warming, poop
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro

Latest From World

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of arresting his niece Maryam Nawaz as a tactic of

Maryam's arrest 'distraction' by govt to hide 'failed' Kashmir policy: Shehbaz Sharif

Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Photo: medicine.temple.edu)

Indian-origin doctor couple, daughter killed in private plane crash in US

On August 3, at least 22 people were killed and 27 others were injured after the gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre. (Photo: AFP)

El Paso shooting suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans

The Chinese Foreign Minister urged both India and Pakistan to properly resolve historical grievances and avoid any action which could further escalate tensions in the region and seek a new path to peaceful co-existence. (Photo: SM Qureshi's twitter)

China expresses serious concerns over current developments in J&K

MOST POPULAR

1

Foldable iPhone could cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs

2

Solar-powered, foldable house is available on Amazon

3

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

4

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

5

3 pound oyster caught in western France

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham