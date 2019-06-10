Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

World, Europe

Crowd shouts 'chor hai' as Mallya leaves from The Oval after match

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 12:10 pm IST

He said, ‘I am here to watch the game,’ and added that "preparations are underway for the next hearing scheduled in July.’

On April 8, a UK court had denied permission to the fugitive businessman to appeal against his extradition order to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: ANI)
 On April 8, a UK court had denied permission to the fugitive businessman to appeal against his extradition order to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: ANI)

London: Absconding liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, was greeted with 'chor hai' chants outside The Oval on Sunday as he made his way out of the stadium after watching the World Cup match between India and Australia.

As Mallya came out from the stadium, along with his mother, Lalitha, the crowd surrounded the liquor baron and chanted 'chor hai'.

Asked how he would respond to the chants by the crowd, Mallya said, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt."

Earlier in the day, Mallya was seen attending India's match against Australia at The Oval and evaded questions on his extradition case.

He told ANI, "I am here to watch the game," and added that "preparations are underway for the next hearing scheduled in July."

The UK Home Office and the Westminster Court had last year ordered Mallya's extradition to India over charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy after he failed to convince authorities there that he has been made a victim of political intrigue.

On April 8, a UK court had denied permission to the fugitive businessman to appeal against his extradition order to India to face trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

The 63-year-old embattled liquor baron had approached the court against the February 5 order signed by the UK Home Secretary approving Mallya's extradition.

The rejection of Mallya's appeal is seen as a positive development for authorities in India who have been pushing for the extradition of the businessman who faces charges of loan frauds, money laundering and other economic offences.

A major breakthrough was achieved on December 10 when the Westminster Magistrate's Court found merit in the charges registered against Mallya in India and approved his extradition.

As per the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, Mallya had allegedly paid USD 200,000 to a British firm and some European countries for displaying the logo of his now defunct Kingfisher airline in Formula One World Championships in London in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

The investigating agency also claimed that the money was paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in violation of the FERA norms.

Tags: vijay mallya, uk, extradition, chor hai, rs 9000 cr money laundering case
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries yet. (Photo: ANI)

Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

The 737 Max was first introduced in May 2017. It was designed to be a newer, better version of Boeing's 737. (Representational Image)

American Airlines extends cancellations of 737 Max flights until Sept 3

‘The news coming from Sudan these days evoke pain and concern. Let's pray for this people, so that the violence stops and the dialogue helps find the common well-being,’ the Pope was quoted saying. (Photo: ANI)

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Sudan following military crackdown

Officials insist that what became the world's biggest internal displacement crisis in 2018 is under control, and that more than a million people have returned to their homes. However those working on the ground, speaking anonymously to avoid a government backlash, say the displaced are being forcibly returned. (Photo: Twitter | @@UNHCREthiopia)

Rising misery as Ethiopia struggles to stem ethnic tensions

MOST POPULAR

1

Absolutely stunning Galaxy S10+ goes on sale but good luck buying one

2

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

3

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

4

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

5

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham