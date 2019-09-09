Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

World, Europe

UN Human Rights chief says, 'deeply concerned, ensure human rights of Kashmiris'

PTI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she continues to receive reports on human rights situation on both sides of LoC.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Geneva: UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday asked India and Pakistan to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two nations after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said her office continues to receive reports on the human rights situation on both sides of the Line of Control.

"I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists," she said in her opening statement at the 42st session of the Human Rights Council.

"While I continue to urge the Governments of India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights are respected and protected, I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews; to ensure people's access to basic services; and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained," she said.

Bachelet said it was important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future. Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

Bachelet also said the recent National Register of Citizens verification process in Assam has caused great uncertainty and anxiety, with some 1.9 million people excluded from the final list published on August 31. She appealed to the Indian government to ensure due process during the appeals process, prevent deportation or detention, and ensure people are protected from statelessness.

India says updating of the NRC is a statutory, transparent, legal process mandated by the Supreme Court of India. It maintains that the exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. "For those who are not in the final list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law. It does not make the excluded person "Stateless'," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement last week.

"It also does not make him or her 'a Foreigner', within the legal meaning of the term. They will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before," the statement said.

Tags: kashmir in unhrc, unhrc, kashmir issue, article 370, michelle bachelet
Location: Switzerland, Geneve

Latest From World

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side ‘on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues’. (Photo: File)

China-Pak meet: Beijing ‘paying attention to situation in J&K’, opposes any unilateral action

As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)

Accidental 'cat filter' appears on Pakistan official's briefing

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

After taking office in 2017, Trump named his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers. (Photo: File)

Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’: Campaign manager

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

2

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

3

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

4

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' supported by teachers and students

5

Priceless notes, poems, photos of Sahir Ludhianvi found at Mumbai scrap shop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham