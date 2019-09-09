Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

World, Europe

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancelled over strike

REUTERS
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 11:56 am IST

British Airline Pilots Association last month gave airline notice of 3 days of industrial action in September.

Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27. (Photo: AFP)
 Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27. (Photo: AFP)

London: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.

Following the strikes on September 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for September 27.

BALPA has said that British Airways (BA) should share more of its profits with its pilots. BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.

Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers ahead of the strikes.

"This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute," BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.

"It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute."

Last Thursday, the airline dismissed a new offer by BALPA as an "eleventh hour inflated proposal" that was not made in good faith. BALPA had said it would have called off the strikes this week if BA had engaged with the offer.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged both sides to end the dispute.

Asked about the strike action, a spokeswoman for British Airways said: "We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA."

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the airline after it enraged some travellers by wrongly telling them their flights had been cancelled.

The regulator also reminded the airline to proactively tell customers of their rights. During the strikes, BA must offer the passengers reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions or a new flight at a later date.

Tags: british airways, pilot strike, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it skewed to Iran's advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade and force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East. (Photo: File)

US will impose sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil: official

The viral video comes even as Pakistan's economic situation continues to be in doldrums. (Photo ;Screengrab | Twitter: @GulBukhari)

'Naya Pakistan' way: Twitter reacts to belly dancers performing at investment meet

During the Plenary session, the minister recalled that India and Singapore came together in a very contemporary phase, at a time when the world was changing, including India. (Photo: ANI)

Singapore has become fulcrum for India's economic policies: Jaishankar

Bolsonaro is expected to spend five days in hospital and should be able to travel by plane after a week, Macedo said. (Photo: AP)

A year after knife attack, Brazil's Bolsonaro undergoes surgery

MOST POPULAR

1

2,100-year-old iPhone found in Russia’s ‘Atlantis’

2

23-year old from Odisha becomes first tribal female pilot

3

Apple’s biggest rival to show-off iPhone 11

4

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his 52nd birthday; watch

5

Next Apple iPhone to come with stunning blockbuster feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham