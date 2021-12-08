Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

  World   Europe  08 Dec 2021  Olaf Scholz appointed as Germany's new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel
World, Europe

Olaf Scholz appointed as Germany's new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel

ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2021, 4:51 pm IST

Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret vote in the Parliament

Olaf Scholz, Germany's new chancellor. (Photo: Twitter/Olaf Scholz)
 Olaf Scholz, Germany's new chancellor. (Photo: Twitter/Olaf Scholz)

Berlin: Olaf Scholz has been appointed as Germany's new Chancellor on Wednesday, bringing an end to Angela Merkel's 16 years of leadership.

Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), won the secret vote in the Parliament as expected, a culmination of months of negotiations following the SPD's narrow victory in September's federal elections, CNN reported.

 

According to CNN, following the ceremonial protocols, Scholz went to see German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who officially appointed him as the country's new Chancellor. He will be sworn in at the Parliament later on Wednesday.

Scholz has served as the Labor and Social Affairs minister in Merkel's first coalition government in the late 2000s. In 2011 he was elected mayor of Hamburg, a position he held -- with high levels of support -- until 2018.

Since then, he has served as the vice-chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's grand coalition government, a powerful position in German national politics.

The US media reported that Scholz, who has formed a three-party coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats, has positioned himself as a pragmatist and a safe pair of hands. He is seen as a moderate and centrist, which has made him somewhat of an outlier within his party.

 

"Scholz seems to partly owe his success [in the election] to posing as [Merkel's] worthy heir during the campaign, calm and unassuming -- and with his hands folded into a Merkel-style rhombus in a picture that went viral," CNN quoted Holger Schmieding, the chief economist at Berenberg Bank. Schmieding wrote this in an analyst note on Wednesday.

"Such imitation is probably the best compliment he could have paid her. Despite some ups and downs during her long reign, Merkel leaves office as the most popular politician in the country, with 69% approval," Schmieding added.

Tags: olaf scholz
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Latest From World

A lab technician (L) works inside a pathological lab equipped to screen Covid-19 coronavirus patients and patients infected with the Omicron variant arriving from listed high risk destinations at a government hospital in Chennai on December 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

Protesters hold portraits of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Susan Walsh| AP)

Top US scientist Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham