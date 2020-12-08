Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

90-year-old woman in UK receives first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Dec 8, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
UK's Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage large-scale logistical challenges of deploying the vaccine

90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (AP)
London: A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme.

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt "so privileged" to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

 

Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported.

Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week, the National Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.

