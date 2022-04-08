Friday, Apr 08, 2022 | Last Update : 08:40 AM IST

  World   Europe  08 Apr 2022  UN suspends Russia from UNHRC, India abstains
World, Europe

UN suspends Russia from UNHRC, India abstains

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 8, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2022, 7:05 am IST

Twenty-four countries voted against the resolution and 58 nations abstained, including India

Rules permit suspension of a country from the 47-member UNHRC if two-thirds of the nations present and voting at the UNGA vote in favour of such a resolution. (Twitter)
 Rules permit suspension of a country from the 47-member UNHRC if two-thirds of the nations present and voting at the UNGA vote in favour of such a resolution. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. Ninety-three countries of the 193-member UNGA voted in favour of removing Russia from the UNHRC and adopted the resolution moved by the United States. Twenty-four countries voted against the resolution and 58 nations abstained, including India.

Rules permit suspension of a country from the 47-member UNHRC if two-thirds of the nations present and voting at the UNGA vote in favour of such a resolution.

 

Abstentions are not counted. The resolution, “Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council”, was tabled after the world was shocked by images of mass graves and corpses lying on the streets in the Ukranian town of Bucha near the capital Kyiv which was discovered after the town was freed from the control of Russian troops. While the West and Ukraine have accused Russian troops of carrying out the massacre, Russia has denied these allegations. Nonetheless, Moscow has come under increasing pressure following the revelations.    

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, India has abstained from voting at the UN on all resolutions regarding Russia’s role. It has also not criticised Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine, even as Western pressure is growing on New Delhi to take a tougher line against Moscow. India at the UNGA on Thursday said it had abstained during the vote for “reasons of both substance and process”, adding that it has stood for peace and an immediate end to violence. India said it firmly believes that “all decisions should be taken respecting due process as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do so” and that “this applies to international organisations as well, particularly the UN”.  

 

Formed in 2006, only one country has previously been suspended from the Human Rights Council. The UNGA unanimously voted to suspend Libya in 2011 following evidence of mass human rights violations.

Russia's suspension is seen as more than a loss of prestige. It is a signal that two-thirds of the members of the UNGA believe it is not fit to belong to an international human rights body.

In the “Explanation of Vote”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurti said, “India has abstained on the resolution adopted in the (UN) General Assembly today. We do so for reasons of both substance and process. Since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace, and it is for an immediate end to violence. We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for an end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.”

 

Mr Tirumurti added, “Recent reports of civilian killings at Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation. The impact of the crisis has also been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs especially for many developing countries. It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the UN and outside towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict. India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights… We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken respecting due process as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do so. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the UN.”

 

"An important and historic day. Countries from around the globe have voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. We have collectively sent a clear message that Russia will be held accountable," US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, according to reports which also said Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that "Russia's rights of membership in the UN Human Rights Council has just been suspended. War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history."

The UNGA resumed its Emergency Special Session after a request from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Japan, Liberia, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, on behalf of 27 members of the European Union. The Human Rights Council consists of 47 Member States, elected directly and individually by secret ballot by the majority of the members of the General Assembly. The General Assembly, by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, may suspend the rights of membership in the Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights, according to news agency reports.

 

Tags: united nations general assembly, russia from the un human rights council

Latest From World

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, center, speaks while other opposition parties leader watch during a press conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP/Anjum Naveed)

Huge blow to Imran as Pakistan's SC restores House, trust vote tomorrow

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to the press as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on April 7, 2022. (François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

Sri Lankan government doctors sprotest against the government near the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

US cautions its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 6, 2022. MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

US ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham