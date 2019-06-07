Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

World, Europe

Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 11:34 am IST

The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported. (Photo: Dubai Police | Twitter)
 The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported. (Photo: Dubai Police | Twitter)

Dubai: At least eight Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard here, the Indian Consulate said Friday.

Nine persons were seriously injured when the driver of the bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on Thursday.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident," the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted. The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported.

The Indian Consulate expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

"The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help," it tweeted.

"The names of those who have passed away are Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it said.

Tags: road accident, dubai police, indian consulate
Location: United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi

Latest From World

May will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, likely in late July, but has relinquished control over the direction of Britain’s tortuous departure from the European Union. (Photo: File)

British PM Theresa May steps down as party leader, starts succession race

Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. (Photo: PTI/ Wikimedia Commons)

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, a lawmaker for the progressive anti-junta Future Forward Party (FFP), is one of four transgender MPs in the house. (Photo: Facebook/Tanwarin Sukkhapisit)

‘Not here for decoration’: Thai transgender MPs make history in Parliament

Many Democrats said they believe Trump broke the law by allegedly seeking to obstruct investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump should be sent to prison, says US House speaker

MOST POPULAR

1

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash

3

3 Indian-origin women among America's richest self-made women: Forbes

4

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after 4 years

5

New Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal radical redesign

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham