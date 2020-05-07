Thursday, May 07, 2020 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Europe

Covid takes toll on weather and climate watch: UN

AFP
Published : May 7, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2020, 4:27 pm IST

Data usually compiled by Global Observing System provides vital observations used for weather analyses, forecasts, advisories and warnings

A woman stands next to an antenna at an NYU base camp at the Helheim glacier in Greenland. (AP)
 A woman stands next to an antenna at an NYU base camp at the Helheim glacier in Greenland. (AP)

Geneva: Meteorological measurements have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said Thursday, warning of the impact on weather forecasts and climate and atmospheric monitoring used to predict natural disasters.

The World Meteorological Organization cautioned that measurements taken from aircraft had declined dramatically during the crisis, by an average of 75-80 percent.

The WMO said its Aircraft Meteorological Data Relay programme, which uses sensors on board commercial flights and other aircraft, usually produce more than 800,000 high-quality observations per day, including of air temperature and wind speed, along with temporal information.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 260,000 people globally, has taken a heavy toll on the airline industry as lockdown measures and travel restrictions have grounded flights worldwide.

The United Nations agency said some regions were hit harder than others, with the southern hemisphere showing a loss of aircraft-based meteorological observations of closer to 90 percent.

At the same time, surface-based weather observations have also declined, especially in Africa and parts of Central and South America where many stations are run manually.

This is worrying, WMO said, pointing out that the data usually compiled by its Global Observing System provides vital observations used for the preparation of weather analyses, forecasts, advisories and warnings.

"The impacts of climate change and growing amount of weather-related disasters continue," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

He pointed to Cyclone Harold, which last month left a trail of destruction across four South Pacific island nations and claimed more than two dozen lives.

"As we approach the Atlantic hurricane season, the COVID-19 pandemic poses an additional challenge," Taalas said, stressing it was "essential that governments pay attention to their national early warning and weather observing capacities."

WMO said that much of the global observation system, using satellites and ground-based networks, were either partly or fully automated, and was therefore expected to continue functioning "without significant degradation for several weeks".

But it warned that if the pandemic drags on, "missing repair, maintenance and supply work and missing redeployments will become of increasing concern".

Tags: climate change, coronavirus, covid-19, airplane flight, weather forecast, natural disasters warning

Latest From World

Representational Image. (AFP)

How bats carry coronavirus without getting sick

Health workers prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 swab tests at a roadside camp in Kolkata. (PTI)

No less than 80,000 new cases were reported everyday in April

Foreign workers wearing protective masks keep distance from each other as they queue in Dubai. (AFP)

Indian expats in UAE frustrated over government's repatriation plans

Medical workers take in patients outside a special coronavirus area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)

Experts fear second wave of virus as Europe, US relax lockdown curbs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

2

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

3

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

4

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

5

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham