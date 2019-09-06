Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

World, Europe

'Would rather be dead in ditch than delay Brexit,' says Boris Johnson

AFP
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 8:31 am IST

MPs in the House of Commons this week passed a bill that could stop Johnson taking Britain out of EU without a divorce deal with Brussels.

Johnson expressed regret about his brother Jo's resignation as a junior universities minister a few hours earlier, which only reinforced the sense of a government in crisis. (Photo: AP)
 Johnson expressed regret about his brother Jo's resignation as a junior universities minister a few hours earlier, which only reinforced the sense of a government in crisis. (Photo: AP)

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit beyond next month, as he urged opposition lawmakers who oppose his plan to support an early election.

MPs in the House of Commons this week passed a bill that could stop Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal with Brussels. But they also rejected his call for a snap election to resolve the political deadlock that has characterised the past three years since the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit.

In a speech in northern England, Johnson said "I'd rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU for a Brexit delay.

"We must come out of the EU on October 31," the Conservative leader said, just hours after suffering a fresh blow with the resignation of his brother from government.

The speech, at a police academy in the city of Wakefield, was marred at the end by the apparent collapse of a police cadet standing behind him. The event was intended to be the first step of an election campaign, before MPs rejected the poll in a vote on Wednesday night.

The vote left Johnson in limbo, his Brexit plan in tatters but with no way out after his parliamentary majority was destroyed by a Conservative party rebellion over the issue. As a result, his government announced it would try again to force an election with a House of Commons vote on Monday, and he challenged the opposition Labour party to back it.

Brexit 'divides families'

Johnson expressed regret about his brother Jo's resignation as a junior universities minister a few hours earlier, which only reinforced the sense of a government in crisis.

Jo Johnson had strongly opposed Brexit, and in his resignation statement blamed the "unresolvable tension" between "family loyalty and the national interest".

The prime minister paid tribute to his "fantastic" service, and acknowledged they disagreed on Brexit, "an issue that obviously divides families and divides everybody".

Jo Johnson announced he would not stand at the next election as an MP, another loss to the governing Conservative party, which this week lost its parliamentary majority.

The premier expelled 21 Tory MPs for rebelling over his Brexit plan, while another one dramatically defected to the pro-European Liberal Democrats.

'Not solve the problem'

The legislation against a "no deal" Brexit must still pass the House of Lords, but Johnson has accepted that it almost certainly will become law. It would force him to ask the EU to delay Brexit to January 31 should an EU summit in Brussels on October 17-18 fail to produce a deal, or if MPs fail to endorse "no deal".

The pound surged to a one-month high against the dollar on rising market hopes that Britain can avoid a disorderly end to 46 years of EU membership next month.

Johnson, who took office in July promising to deliver Brexit in all circumstances, is hoping to regain the initiative with an election before the EU summit.

An opinion poll conducted by YouGov on Monday and Tuesday showed his Conservatives leading Labour by 35 per cent to 25 per cent. The pro-European Liberal Democrats were on 16 per cent while the Brexit Party of populist Nigel Farage was in fourth place with 11 per cent.

But while Labour wants an election, it is wary of holding one before October 31, which could give Johnson a majority with which to push through his plan. "We're now consulting on whether it's better to go long therefore, rather than to go short," finance spokesman John McDonnell told BBC radio.

Johnson insists he wants a divorce deal with the EU but says the terms agreed by his predecessor Theresa May are unacceptable.

The EU has refused to reopen the text while also complaining that Johnson has yet to come up with any new ideas.

Like the Johnsons, the British parliament and the public remain divided over Brexit, and the prime minister's scepticism about a delay is shared by some across the Channel. "We can see that another six months would not solve the problem," France's European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said.

Tags: boris johnson, brexit deal, european union, uk parliament
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The Russian leader said he was concerned by US talk of deploying missiles in Japan and South Korea, a deployment he said would cover parts of Russian territory. (Photo: File)

Putin says Russia will make new missiles banned during Cold War

Germany's economy contracted on weaker exports in the second quarter, and leading economists say it is facing a recession, as German firms have been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade war. (Photo: AP)

'Hope China, US trade problems will be over soon,' says Merkel

Hamdok made the announcement during a press conference in Khartoum, citing a constitutional decree issued by the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Xinhua news agency reported. (Photo: File)

Sudan names first government since al-Bashir ouster

Many protesters remain angry over Lam's refusal to grant an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality against protesters. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong braces for protests as leader fails to appease activists

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

2

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

3

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

4

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

5

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham