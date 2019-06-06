Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

World, Europe

German nurse accused of murdering 85 patients gets jailed for life

AFP
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 3:17 pm IST

Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Niels Hoegel's killing spree 'incomprehensible'.

Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. (Photo: AP)
  Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. (Photo: AP)

Oldenburg: A German nurse believed to be the most prolific serial killer in the country's post-war history was handed a life sentence Thursday for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Niels Hoegel's killing spree "incomprehensible". The 42-year-old murdered patients selected at random with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, when he was caught in the act. Hoegel has already spent a decade in prison following a previous life sentence he received for six other murders. The exhumation and autopsy of more than 130 bodies were necessary to build the case for the prosecution.

Police suspect that Hoegel's final death toll may be more than 200. But the court was unable to say for sure because of gaps in Hoegel's memory and because many likely victims were cremated before autopsies could be performed. Buehrmann of the regional court in the northern city of Oldenburg said the number of deaths at Hoegel's hands "surpasses human imagination". He expressed regret that the court had not been "fully able to lift the fog" for loved ones about other likely victims.

On the final day of hearings on Wednesday, Hoegel asked his victims' families for forgiveness for his "horrible acts". "I would like to sincerely apologise for everything I did to you over the course of years," he said. Caught in 2005 while injecting an unprescribed medication into a patient in Delmenhorst, Hoegel was sentenced in 2008 to seven years in prison for attempted murder.

A second trial followed in 2014-2015 under pressure from victims' families. He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of five other victims and given the maximum sentence of 15 years -- called a life sentence in Germany. At the start of the third trial in October, Buehrmann said its main aim was to establish the full scope of the killing that was allowed to go unchecked for years. "It is like a house with dark rooms -- we want to bring light into the darkness," he said.

Tags: german nurse serial killer, niels hoegel

Latest From World

The 33-year-old Badiucao said he reached out to Twitter ahead of the anniversary and offered to create a special tank man emoji that would appear next to the hashtag #Tiananmen30. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Chinese cartoonist announces protest against Twitter for refusing Tiananmen emoji

The raids have come weeks after Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week, calling it the ‘largest military operation’ conducted by militants since the start of the armed conflict in 2015. (Photo: ANI)

Houthis take control over 20 military positions inside Saudi

Trump concludes a three-day state visit to Britain on Wednesday by attending a 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day in the south England city of Portsmouth. (Photo:AP)

They take massive amounts of drugs: Trump on transgender military ban

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

2

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

3

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

4

How to know if someone has blocked your number?

5

Weird smartphone reason for skipping the gym

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham