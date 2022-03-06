Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

  World   Europe  06 Mar 2022  Ukraine evacuation stops after Russia starts firing
World, Europe

Ukraine evacuation stops after Russia starts firing

AFP
Published : Mar 6, 2022, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2022, 2:17 am IST

Officials in Mariupol, delaying an evacuation of the civilian population, accused Moscow’s troops of breaking a ceasefire

People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP photo)
 People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP photo)

Kyiv: Officials in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces, said on Saturday they were delaying an evacuation of the civilian population, accusing Moscow’s troops of breaking a ceasefire.

“Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed,” city officials said.

 

Mariupol, a southern city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, was scheduled to begin the evacuations after Russian forces agreed a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the fighting.

“We ask all Mariupol residents to disperse and head to places where they can shelter. More information about the evacuation will be posted soon,” municipal officials wrote.

“At the moment, negotiations are underway with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor,” the statement added.

Russia’s defence ministry later accused Ukraine nationalists in Mariupol and Volnovakha — a town of 20,000 people near the rebel centre of Donetsk — of blocking Ukrainians from leaving towards Russia. “The same is happening in Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as in a number of other settlements,” the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to two other cities in eastern Ukraine at the centre of fighting. It said it respected the ceasefire and accused Ukrainian forces of shoring up defences during the halt.

 

Tags: ceasefire agreement, evacuation, humanitarian corridor, russia-ukraine war
Location: Ukraine, Lviv, Lviv

Latest From World

People fleeing from Ukraine leave the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)

Russia declares ceasefire, opens humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave

Beijing has poured billions of dollars into defence modernisation in recent years as it aims to transform its huge military into a world-class force. (AFP)

China says military spending to grow 7.1 percent in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 4, 2022. (Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo:PTI/File)

Pakistan likely to remain on FATF's grey list for four more months: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham