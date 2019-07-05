Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

Member of IS, German woman sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

AP
She allegedly received weapons training between 2014 and mid-2017 and wrote blogs praising life in IS-controlled territory.

The woman was captured by Kurdish forces in September 2017. (Photo: File)
Berlin: A German woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for membership in the Islamic State group.

The regional court in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart had earlier on Friday convicted the 32-year-old defendant of joining a foreign terrorist organization.

The woman, who was identified as Sabine Ulrike Sch. Due to the German privacy rules, she lived in Syria from late 2013 to August 2017. Prosecutors said she married an IS fighter and was living with him in houses seized by the group.

She allegedly received weapons training between 2014 and mid-2017 and wrote blogs praising life in IS-controlled territory. Her husband died fighting in 2016.

The woman was captured by Kurdish forces in September 2017 along with the wives of other IS fighters and returned to Germany in April 2018.

