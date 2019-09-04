Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

World, Europe

UK politician, Brexit backer stretches on front bench amid debate; trolled

AFP
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 5:54 pm IST

One Twitter user posted a graph showing the government's slipping majority since 2017.

With his tiny round glasses pointing at the ceiling and wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night lit up Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 With his tiny round glasses pointing at the ceiling and wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night lit up Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

London: The sight of hardline Brexit backer Jacob Rees-Mogg stretching out across the front bench of Britain's parliament during a particularly heated debate has become an instant meme, causing anger among government opponents.

With his tiny round glasses pointing at the ceiling and wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night lit up Twitter.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had lost its working majority in parliament and was about to be dealt its first painful defeat over the terms on which Britain should leave the European Union.

One Twitter user posted a graph showing the government's slipping majority since 2017.

It traced the contour's of the aristocratically dressed Rees-Mogg -- starting in the upper-left corner near his neatly combed hair and ending near his shiny shoes in the bottom right corner.

Rees-Mogg's behaviour in a chamber that has cherished stuffy traditions for centuries sparked particular outrage because he is the government's formal representative in the lower House of Commons.

Green Party leader Caroline Lucas accused Rees-Mogg of being "contemptuous" of democracy.

"The Leader of the House has been spread across around three seats, lying out as if it was something very boring for him to listen to tonight," she fumed in another clip that went viral.

"When he has been lecturing us about democracy -- we will have none of it!"

Jacob Rees-Mogg raised his eyebrows and shook his head in what appeared to be an expression of disbelief at Lucas's attack.

But he did not sit up.

"**BREAKING NEWS** @Jacob_Rees_Mogg crushed under the weight of his own self-importance," one user wrote.

"Man, peeps are so mean to JRM, he's only sitting like this because he has no backbone whatsoever," another quipped.

Tags: brexit, jacob rees-mogg, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The 68-year-old military veteran had served as United States Defense Secretary from January 2017 to December 2018. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence Secretary Mattis

Russia and India today signed MoUs in various sectors, including civil nuclear and LNG. (Photo: ANI)

Russia plans to set up above 20 nuclear power units in India in next 20 years

PM Modi and President Putin jointly addressed the media on Wednesday after the bilateral meet between the delegates of both the nations. (Photo: ANI)

'We are against outside influence in internal matters': PM Modi at joint conference in Vladivostok

He was arrested and escorted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department but behaved aggressively and was uncooperative. (Photo: Representational)

Indian man molests woman at Singapore church, shows middle finger to chasing cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham