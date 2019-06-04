Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

World, Europe

Cops identify Indian man murdered in France; thanks to cigarette lighter

AFP
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The DNA and fingerprints also failed to reveal the identity, according to a statement from investigators in Lille who led the inquiry.

French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket. (Representational Image)
 French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket. (Representational Image)

Lille: French police said on Monday they had identified the body of an Indian national found in a sack by the side of a road in northern France, thanks to a cigarette lighter found in the dead man's pocket.

Police said the clue had proved distinctive enough to help lead to the detention in Belgium of another Indian national suspected of murder.

Last October a machine operator was clearing out a pit at Bourbourg when he found a sack containing a decomposed body, without any documents or cellphone to help determine the sex, nationality or circumstances of the death.

The DNA and fingerprints also failed to reveal the identity, according to a statement from investigators in Lille who led the inquiry.

But it was a cigarette lighter stamped "Kroeg Cafe" that was found in the pocket of the victim's trousers that finally led to a breakthrough, when Belgian federal police saw a picture of the evidence.

Police had been searching for 42-year-old Darshan Singh, an Indian national resident in Belgium, since last June.

The cafe on the lighter, though a common name in Belgium and the Netherlands meaning "the pub," was located near the victim's home in Ravels close to the Dutch border.

Investigators confirmed the victim's DNA from a toothbrush.

The discovery of the missing man's remains relaunched an inquiry by Belgian authorities, who in late March questioned another man of Indian nationality suspected of having killed Singh.

A source close to the case declined to give further details on the motive for the suspected murder. French authorities will hand over the file to Belgium.

Tags: france, indian, murder, man, cigarette lighter
Location: France, Île-de-France

Latest From World

She had accompanied him to his summits with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and had joined other dignitaries in the stands at last year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

Trudeau hailed as a 'significant step toward justice' a Canadian government finding on Monday that the death of more than 1,000 aboriginal girls and women in recent decades was a national genocide. (Photo: File)

‘Women’s rights slipping, gender equality under attack’: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Shamdai Arjun, 55, from Queens, New York was convicted last month of second-degree murder by a jury that deliberated for less than one hour before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin woman jailed for strangling 9-year-old stepdaughter in US home

The House of Representatives, back in session after a week-long break, easily passed the measure and sent it to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law. (Photo: File)

US Congress sends USD 19 billion relief bill to Trump to sign into law

MOST POPULAR

1

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

2

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

3

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

4

A simple 'NO' can set you free

5

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham