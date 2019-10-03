Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

World, Europe

5 killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

ANI
Published : Oct 3, 2019, 7:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2019, 7:19 pm IST

Loic Travers, a police union secretary, told BFM TV that five were dead, including the attacker.

The incident took place around 1 pm (local time) when the man bearing knife tried to forcefully enter the police headquarters. (Photo: AFP)
 The incident took place around 1 pm (local time) when the man bearing knife tried to forcefully enter the police headquarters. (Photo: AFP)

Paris: At least five people, including police officials and the assailant, were killed in a stabbing incident at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday.

According to CNN affiliate BFM TV, the assailant, who was a longtime administrative officer employed by police, was shot dead by the French police after he killed a cop and severely injured another during the incident.

Loic Travers, a police union secretary, told BFM TV that five were dead, including the attacker.

"He has been with us for over 20 years," Travers said, speaking outside the police headquarters.

The incident took place around 1 pm (local time) when the man bearing knife tried to forcefully enter the police headquarters.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Sputnik reported.

In the wake of the attack, the Paris metro station 'Cite' has been closed owing to security reasons, according to the transport authority.

The perimeter around the nearby police headquarters was also cordoned off immediately after the attack.

Notably, the Police headquarters is just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

 

 

Tags: men stabbed, crime, policemen killed

Latest From World

In the audio, Zuckerberg said breaking up big tech companies would make election interference ‘more likely because now the companies can't coordinate and work together.’ (Photo: File)

Elizabeth Warren replies to Zuckerberg’s leaked audio saying she would ‘suck’ as prez

‘On lot of the issues which different countries face with China, frankly, we would weigh the issues on their merit and largely take a bilateral approach,’ he said responding to a question. (Photo: PTI)

India wants ‘complicated’ relationship with China to improve’

A study by researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University examined how such a hypothetical future conflict would have consequences that could ripple across the globe. (Photo: PTI)

India-Pakistan nuclear conflict may kill up to 125 million people: Study

Later on, the leader while talking about the incident said, ‘Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place.’ (Photo: Twitter | @theJagmeetSingh)

Watch: Voter asks Canadian Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh to cut off turban to look more Canadian

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue

2

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

3

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

4

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

5

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham