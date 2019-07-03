Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

World, Europe

UK grants Mallya permission to appeal extradition; claims of ‘witch-hunt’

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 4:35 pm IST

High Court judges noted that some of the lower court's findings may have been on allegations that defence had not had a 'chance to answer'.

Beleaguered liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has claimed that he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a 'false' case against him after the UK High Court granted him permission to appeal against his extradition order. (Photo: File)
 Beleaguered liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has claimed that he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a 'false' case against him after the UK High Court granted him permission to appeal against his extradition order. (Photo: File)

London: Beleaguered liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has claimed that he is victim of a witch-hunt based on a "false" case against him after the UK High Court granted him permission to appeal against his extradition order.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, wanted in India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores, won a reprieve when a two-judge bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday concluded that "arguments can be reasonably made” on some aspects of the prima facie case put forward by the Indian government.

"After all the mockery made of me, I would respectfully ask those interested parties to focus on the Divisional Bench Judgement in England, allowing me to challenge the core of the false prima facie case filed against me by the CBI. Witch-hunt?" Mallya tweeted.

"Despite the good court result for me, I once again repeat my offer to pay back the Banks that lent money to Kingfisher Airlines in full. Please take the money. With the balance, I also want to pay employees and other creditors and move on in life," he said, adding that justice had prevailed in his favour.

In their ruling, Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell accepted that there was "substantial ground" to review if Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot was wrong to conclude that the Indian government had established a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya when she ordered his extradition last December.

The High Court judges noted that some of the lower court's findings may have been on allegations that the defence had not had a "chance to answer".

The case will now proceed to a full appeal hearing during which Mallya's defence team will argue that Arbuthnot had relied upon material beyond the scope of their defence and also question the admissibility of some witness statements submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and produced by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian government.

"The quality of evidence produced by India continues to remain a matter of concern. In response to the argument by Mallya's attorney that the documents and witnesses produced by the CPS should be inadmissible under Section 84, the court once again pointed at poor quality of evidence produced by India," noted Pavani Reddy, Managing Partner at Zaiwalla & Co. law firm in the UK.

"As the case now proceeds to a full-stage hearing in the High Court, it will cause a significant delay in Mallya's extradition, further draining Indian government's resources. The appeal process may take few months,” she said.

Mallya's barrister, Clare Montgomery, had raised five separate grounds to challenge the Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order as well as challenged UK home secretary Sajid Javid's sign off on it in February.

However, the judges dismissed each of the other grounds, including extraneous circumstances such as undue political pressure from the Indian government and adverse prison conditions at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, and found that Javid had not erred in his decision under the India-UK Extradition Treaty.

Past extradition cases of underworld don Abu Salem from Portugal to India as well as alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla's pending extradition were referenced during the High Court hearing in an attempt to establish a precedence that Indian government assurances could not be relied upon.

However, the judges categorically stated that there was "nothing capable of undermining" the basis on which Judge Arbuthnot was satisfied with assurances given the Indian government that it would comply by the Extradition Treaty arrangements.

Meanwhile, Mallya will remain on bail on an extradition warrant executed in April 2017 and await a timeframe for his High Court appeal to progress to the hearing stage, expected in a few months' time.

Tags: vijay mallya, uk, high court, airlines, kingfisher
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The health ministry said 261 well-wishers had been rushed to nine hospitals by Wednesday afternoon after eating food that had been prepared for 2,500 people. (Photo: AP)

Former Philippine first lady's 90th Birthday bash ruined as 261 hospitalised

Flood make it dangerous to live in some cities of Japan. (Photo: AFP)

800,000 people ordered to evacuate due to heavy rain in Japan

The increased seismic activity indicated a shift in the 'shallow magma storage system' under the mountain, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said in an advisory. (Photo: AP)

Alert level raised at world's largest volcano in Hawaii

Two persons were shot dead and another was injured at Pakistan's international airport in Lahore city by unidentified attackers on Wednesday, police said, causing panic among passengers within the lounge. (Representational Image)

2 shot dead, one injured at Lahore airport in Pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

2

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

3

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

4

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

5

India’s first processor ‘Shakti’ is ready for app development

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham