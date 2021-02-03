Wednesday, Feb 03, 2021 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

  World   Europe  03 Feb 2021  Moscow court confirms prison time for Kremlin critic Navalny
World, Europe

Moscow court confirms prison time for Kremlin critic Navalny

AFP
Published : Feb 3, 2021, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2021, 9:48 am IST

During Tuesday's hearing Navalny said the case was meant 'to intimidate a huge number of people'

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was detained on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany. (AFP file)
 The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was detained on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany. (AFP file)

Moscow: A Moscow court on Tuesday granted a prosecutors' request for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve prison time for violating the terms of his parole.

Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said.

 

Repnikova said time Navalny previously spent under house arrest in the sentence would count as time served, and, according to his team, that would mean at least two-and-a-half years in prison now.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) immediately called for supporters to protest in central Moscow.

"We're going to the centre of Moscow right now," it wrote on Twitter, urging supporters to join them.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was detained on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in August that he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

 

He was charged with violating the terms of his parole under the 2014 suspended sentence on fraud charges, because he did not check in with the prison service while in Germany.

The European Court of Human Rights in 2017 condemned the ruling in the fraud case as "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable".

During Tuesday's hearing Navalny said the case was meant "to intimidate a huge number of people".

"They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions," he said.

Tags: kremlin critic, aleskei navalny, judge natalya repnikova, moscow court, moscow court confirms prison time for navalny

Latest From World

Myanmar soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, February. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesdayi. (AP)

Myanmar generals tighten grip on power as U.S. threatens sanctions

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?

A group of Myanmar activists hold the portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside UN building in Tokyo on February 1, 2021 following a military coup in the country by a general after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials. (Philip FONG / AFP)

Myanmar's military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a Hong Kong colonial flag in a shopping mall during a protest against China's national security legislation for the city, in Hong Kong. Thousands of people from Hong Kong are fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory in the summer 2020. (AP/Kin Cheung, File)

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham