Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

World, Europe

UK's treatment of Julian Assange putting his life 'at risk': UN expert

AFP
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 9:23 am IST

Assange is facing extradition request by US over charges he violated US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010.

"Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life," the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement. (Photo: File)
 "Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life," the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Geneva: The treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing the threat of extradition from Britain to the US on espionage charges, is putting his life "at risk", an independent UN rights expert said Friday.

"Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life," the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement.

Melzer, who visited the 48-year-old Australian whistleblower in a London prison on May 9, nearly a month after his arrest at Ecuador's embassy where he had been holed up for seven years, has previously warned he was being subjected to drawn-out "psychological torture".

The independent expert, who does not speak on behalf of the United Nations, has not met Assange since, but he told AFP in an email that his growing concern was based on "new medically relevant information received from several reliable sources."

This information, he said, indicated that "Assange's health has entered a downward spiral of progressively severe anxiety, stress and helplessness typical for persons exposed to prolonged isolation and constant arbitrariness."

"Life-threatening"

"While the precise evolution is difficult to predict with certainty, this pattern of symptoms can quickly develop into a life threatening situation involving cardiovascular breakdown or nervous collapse," he warned.

In Friday's statement, Melzer pointed out that he in May had demanded that London immediately take measures to protect Assange's health and dignity.

"However, what we have seen from the UK Government is outright contempt for Assange's rights and integrity," he said.

"Despite the medical urgency of my appeal, and the seriousness of the alleged violations, the UK has not undertaken any measures of investigation, prevention and redress required under international law," he charged.

Assange "continues to be detained under oppressive conditions of isolation and surveillance, not justified by his detention status," he said.

His statement pointed out that Assange had completed his prison sentence for violating his British bail terms in 2012 and was now "being held exclusively in relation to the pending extradition request from the United States."

Assange is facing the extradition request by the US over charges he violated the US Espionage Act by publishing a huge cache of military and diplomatic files in 2010.

"While the US Government prosecutes Assange for publishing information about serious human rights violations, including torture and murder, the officials responsible for these crimes continue to enjoy impunity," Melzer said.

He also decried that "despite the complexity of the proceedings against him led by the world's most powerful Government, Assange's access to legal counsel and documents has been severely obstructed."

This, he said, had effectively undermined "his most fundamental right to prepare his defence."

In his appeal, Melzer urged London to bar Assange's extradition to the US, and demanded that "he be promptly released and allowed to recover his health and rebuild his personal and professional life."

Tags: julian assange, extradition, un
Location: Switzerland, Geneve

Latest From World

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53 per cent of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country. (Photo: File)

Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them, reveals survey

Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. (Photo: FIle)

‘Not sure about good of Twitter’: Tesla chief Elon Musk says he’s going offline

'ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!' Trump said in a tweet. US officials did not give any more details. (Photo: FIle)

We know who he is: Trump says US is aware of new Islamic state chief

Trump's comments appear at odds with his previous pledge in September. (Photo: File)

UK defends Brexit deal after Trump trade warning

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham