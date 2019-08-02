Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India-born drug smuggler named in list of UK's most wanted fugitives

Shashi Dhar Sahnan, 61, is accused of importing heroin into the United Kingdom in 2007, the National Crime Agency's (NCA) alert said.

All the named fugitives have a common connection with Spain and are believed to be on the run anywhere in the world under false identities (Representational Image)
London: Authorities in the United Kingdom on Thursday issued an appeal for the public to help trace 11 most wanted fugitives, including an India-born drug smuggler accused of importing drugs into Britain 12 years ago.

Shashi Dhar Sahnan, 61, is accused of importing heroin into the United Kingdom in 2007, the National Crime Agency's (NCA) alert said. "He was born in India, wears a hearing aid in his right ear, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and stocky," it said. Sahnan is from Leicester.

All the named fugitives have a common connection with Spain and are believed to be on the run anywhere in the world under false identities.

The NCA agency, along with charitable organisation Crimestoppers, said it is re-releasing the details of the 11 most wanted this week as millions of people from Britain travel during the summer holidays. The action falls under Operation Captura, which involves Spanish authorities, UK law enforcement agencies and the British Embassy in Madrid.

As part of the operation, 84 fugitives have returned to the UK out of the 96 publicised cases.

"Operation Captura has been a resounding success. But we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop," said Andy Cooke-Welling of the NCA's International Crime Bureau.

"We urge holidaymakers and expatriates in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer. There may also be people in the UK with vital information on their whereabouts, and we would urge them to get in touch. Having the public's attention focused on them makes it so much harder to hide," he said.

If sighted, the public is advised not to approach any of the 11 fugitives but to contact the local police immediately.

Mark Hallas, chief executive at Crimestoppers, said, "Members of the public are one of our greatest weapons in the fight against crime. Once again we are asking the public to help track down most wanted individuals who are sought in connection with some violent, sexual and highly organised crimes.

"We've always had an overwhelming response to this campaign, to date 84 offenders have been caught across Europe."

Among the other most wanted, there are alleged money launderers, murderers and sex offenders aged between 28 and 63 years.

Crimestoppers said it assures anonymity to members of the public wanting to provide information on any of the accused.

