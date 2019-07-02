Pak trying to halt extradition of Dawood 's top aide to US: Sources

Jabir Motiwala was arrested in London in August 2018 on the charges of money laundering and drug trafficking.

London: Pakistani diplomats in London are making all-out efforts to prevent the extradition of D-Company's top lieutenant Jabir Motiwala to the United States.

Hearing the extradition plea of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, the D-Company's defence lawyer, backed by Pakistani diplomats, said that Motiwala was suffering from acute depression and cannot be flown to the US to face money laundering, drug trafficking and underworld crime charges.

Jabir Motiwala being one of Dawood Ibrahim’s most trusted aids was arrested in London in August 2018 on the charges of money laundering and drug trafficking following a tip off from the FBI.

Sources close to Indian agencies informed news agency IANS that the Pakistan High Commission in London had earlier tried to thwart the extradition move by submitting a letter on behalf of the accused's lawyer in the court, saying Motiwala was a "well-known and respected businessman in Pakistan".

In fact, Pakistan fears that once Motiwala is extradited to the US, the close aide of D-Company can possibly unveal the entire nexus between Dawood Ibrahim's underworld network operated from Karachi and the don's connection with Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sources said that the lawyer defending Motiwala told the court that Motiwala was suffering from acute depression and had made several suicide attempts in the past few years. The lawyer argued that in a situation like that, he couldn’t be extradited to the US to face trial.

Sources said that contrary to the defence lawyer's claim, Motiwala has been investing D-Company's black money into various projects abroad. He is said to be involved in drug trafficking and also travels to collect money on behalf of the D-Company in Europe.

Motiwala's extradition to the US, if executed would be a setback for Dawood Ibrahim as well as his patrons in the Pakistan establishment.