Sunday, Nov 01, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

  World   Europe  01 Nov 2020  Greek Orthodox priest shot outside French church, suspect arrested
World, Europe

Greek Orthodox priest shot outside French church, suspect arrested

AFP
Published : Nov 1, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2020, 4:08 pm IST

France is already on edge after the killing of three people inside a church in Nice and the beheading of a teacher earlier this month

French soldiers and Municipal Police officers stand behind a cordon-off area near the Orthodox Church where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting before fleeing, on October 31, 2020 in Lyon, said a police source. - The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named. (AFP)
  French soldiers and Municipal Police officers stand behind a cordon-off area near the Orthodox Church where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting before fleeing, on October 31, 2020 in Lyon, said a police source. - The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, said the source, who asked not to be named. (AFP)

Lyon: An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before.

Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his Lyon church mid-afternoon when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named.

 

The attacker fled the scene but Lyon's public prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been arrested.

"A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in policy custody," prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said, adding that the suspect had not been carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

The priest was shot twice in the chest at point-blank range, according to sources close to the inquiry.

The motive for the attack was not clear.

"At this stage, no hypothesis is being ruled out, nor favoured," Jacquet said.

But it comes at a time when France is already on edge after the killing of three people inside a church in Nice on Thursday and the beheading of a teacher earlier this month who had showed his class a cartoon of the prophet Mohammed.

 

The Lyon prosecutor's office said in a statement that witnesses, and a passing police patrol, heard gunshots then "saw an individual fleeing and discovered a man with gunshot wounds at the back door of the church".

The prosecutors said that an investigation had been launched, and it remains "in close contact with the national anti-terrorist prosecution".

The small, art-deco style Orthodox church is situated in a residential area of Lyon which was especially quiet due to the new lockdown measures introduced in France on Friday to stem the growing coronavirus pandemic.

In Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin opened a crisis cell meeting to consider the situation.

 

 

- 'Abominable act' -

 

Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of the Greek Orthodox church, denounced a "horror that defies human logic".

"Intolerant and fanatic extremists, fundamentalists of violence and death use religion as a bullet which aims at the heart of freedom and especially the freedom of belief of others," he told reporters in Athens.

European Council President Charles Michel condemned "this new abominable act in Lyon".

He added in a tweet that "in Europe, the freedom of conscience is guaranteed for all and must be respected, violence is intolerable and must be condemned".

EU Parliament President David Sassoli said that "Europe will never bow to violence and terrorism".

 

Saturday's shooting comes after three people were killed in a knife rampage inside a church in the southern town of Nice on Thursday.

A Tunisian suspect was shot and injured by police near the scene of that attack.

 

- Macron tries to calm tensions -

 

France was already tense after the republication in early September of cartoons of the prophet Mohammed by the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine, which was followed by an attack outside its former offices, the beheading of the teacher and the attack in Nice.

After the teacher's death, President Emmanuel Macron said France would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures, sparking protests across the Muslim world.

 

In an apparent bid to reach out to Muslims, Macron gave an interview with Qatar-based TV channel Al-Jazeera on Saturday in which he said he understood that caricatures of Mohammed could be shocking.

He also lashed out at "lies" that the French state was behind the caricatures, and said he will "always defend in my country the freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw".

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned that French citizens face a security risk "wherever they are", saying alerts had been sent to all French nationals abroad.

Prime Minister Jean Castex spoke of "the government's determination to allow each and everyone to practice their worship in complete safety and in complete freedom."

 

He was speaking in the northwestern town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, where a catholic priest was killed in an Islamist attack in 2016.

France went into a second coronavirus lockdown on Friday but the government has exempted places of worship until Monday, allowing them to celebrate the Christian All Saints' Day on Sunday.

After the deadly attack in Nice, Macron announced increased surveillance of churches by France's on-the-street military force, which is to be bolstered to 7,000 troops from 3,000.

Tags: greek orthodox priest, france shooting, france terrorism

Latest From World

A throng of supporters listen to a video message as they await President Donald Trump for a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP)

18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London on October 31, 2020 to announce new lockdown restrictions in an effort to curb rising infections of the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after speaking at a drive-in rally at Broward College, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Coconut Creek, Florida. (AP)

Over 70% of Indian-Americans support Biden

People lights candle outside the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020 in tribute to the three victims of a knife attacker, cutting the throat of at least one woman, inside the church of the French Riviera city. (AFP)

Church attack in Nice: What we know so far

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham