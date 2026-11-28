Kathmandu: Displaced families at a holding centre in Nepal's Bagmati province protested on Friday against the local administration's decision to remove them from the premises without an alternative resettlement arrangement.

More than 15,000 landless squatters have been evicted from various illegal structures in Nepal since the Prime Minister Balendra Shah-led government came to power in March this year. Many of these squatters were sent to holding centres following the eviction.

At a holding centre in Bhaktapur district's Bode, occupied by around 60 people, authorities set a 2 pm deadline on Friday to vacate the premises.

The district administration had deployed dozens of police personnel to facilitate the process.

Members of displaced families, including women and children, at the centre protested by banging plates after the local administration halted their food supply ahead of the deadline.

Children from the displaced families held placards with slogans: "Hello government, where is our school?", "Don't snatch our accommodation", and "Do not evict without proper management," while elderly women shouted slogans against the Shah-led government.

On Thursday evening, police visited the centre and made announcements directing residents to vacate the premises by 2 pm the next day. The Bhaktapur District Administration Office also issued a notice on Wednesday for the same.

Following the notice, displaced residents from Bode, Kharipati and Ichangu Narayan submitted a letter to the local administration on Thursday, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the notice.

They demanded that no family should be forcibly removed from holding centres until alternative housing and proper arrangements were guaranteed.

When contacted, Chief District Officer of the Bhaktapur District Administration Office, Binod Kumar Khadka, told PTI that authorities did not use force to vacate the centre.

He said the notice was issued so displaced residents could voluntarily leave the centre and participate in the process of getting alternative land as promised by the government.

"The government has worked out a plan for distributing land to the eligible squatters and the process will soon start," he said.

Many squatters residing in various holding centres have already left, agreeing to the government's plan to provide a lump sum amount of 25,000 Nepalese Rupees (NPR) for alternative arrangements and NPR 15,000 per month for the next three months before the actual distribution of land ownership certificates starts.

Senior human rights activist Charan Prasai condemned the government's move to evict the squatters without alternative arrangements. "This is a blatant violation of the human rights of the civilians, and the government is practising atrocity and injustice against the people, instead of assuming the role of a guardian," he said.

"It has been more than 6 months since the government bulldozed their settlements, but they have not provided any alternative solution, which is condemnable," he said.