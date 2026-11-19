Turkey: A revised draft agreement at the COP31 climate summit on Thursday removed all references to phasing out fossil fuels, triggering strong protests from environmental groups and fresh uncertainty over a global deal as negotiations entered their final day.

Panama threatened to block any agreement that failed to address its demands, including a cap on global oil production, raising the prospect of another deadlock at the UN climate talks involving nearly 200 countries.

Australia, which is steering negotiations alongside host Turkey, released the nine-page draft after days of consultations.

The new text dropped an earlier proposal for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, the principal driver of global warming.

The omission marks a setback for countries seeking stronger commitments to move away from coal, oil and gas.

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries had agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, but the issue remains deeply divisive.

The revised draft also removed a proposed $120-billion climate adaptation finance target, another contentious issue between developed and developing countries.

Instead, it calls for further discussions on tripling adaptation finance by 2035, without specifying a fresh funding commitment.

The draft retains a proposal to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, from around 23 per cent currently.

However, the language has been weakened to encourage international cooperation rather than establish a firm commitment.

Climate campaigners accused negotiators of retreating from earlier commitments.

"This new text has gone backwards from the one released earlier in the week," said Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa.

Greenpeace also raised concerns that the draft's support for carbon-removal technologies could allow continued fossil fuel production.

Australian climate minister Chris Bowen defended the draft, saying negotiations would continue to seek a consensus.

He acknowledged that countries were unlikely to accept the revised text automatically.

The proposed agreement nevertheless reaffirms the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and recognises the need for rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that reaching balanced agreements across the contentious issues would be difficult.

The summit is scheduled to conclude on Friday, but negotiations could extend beyond the deadline as countries remain divided over fossil fuels, climate finance and the pace of emissions reductions.