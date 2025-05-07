China Urges Restraint Amid India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Across Border

China on Wednesday called for calm and restraint from both India and Pakistan after Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror camps across the border under "Operation Sindoor". The operation was conducted in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China expressed regret over India’s military action. “China expresses regret over India’s military actions this morning and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation,” the statement said.

The Indian strikes targeted key assets of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including JeM’s base in Bahawalpur and LeT’s facility in Muridke, both located in Pakistan. The strikes also hit multiple sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), marking one of the most significant cross-border counter-terrorism operations since the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

India described the action as a precise and preemptive response aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure responsible for orchestrating attacks against its civilians. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation, stating it was a clear signal that Bharat will not tolerate terrorism.

China’s response underscores growing regional unease over the potential for escalation. Beijing has longstanding strategic ties with Pakistan and has historically urged de-escalation during past Indo-Pakistani flare-ups.

As both nations assess the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, diplomatic observers are watching closely for signs of escalation or engagement through backchannels.