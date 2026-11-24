London: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary targeting the country retreat of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in Norfolk, eastern England, local police said on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police said they are investigating after a report of suspicious activity at Anmer Hall, on the royal estate of Sandringham, on Monday night. The force deployed dogs, drones and a helicopter to search the area and arrested two men on the estate, who remain in custody.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and their children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- do not live at the 10-bedroom mansion full-time and use it as a holiday home. The family is believed to have been at Forest Lodge on the royal Windsor Castle estate in Berkshire at the time of the incident.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night," Norfolk Police said in a statement.

"Police were called just before 6 pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address. Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.

"Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass," the statement read.

The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident, it added.

Anmer Hall, a Georgian mansion, was a gift to William and Kate from the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding. It has its own private swimming pool, a full-size artificial grass tennis court and vast grounds. The secluded red brick building sits on the private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and is a short drive from Sandringham House, one of King Charles III's private residences.

The Prince and Princess' Kensington Palace office said it does not comment on security matters.

Meanwhile, William paid his first visit to 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday since Andy Burnham took charge as British Prime Minister to discuss what the palace described as "shared priorities", such as homelessness.