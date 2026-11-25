Dhaka: Bangladesh beefed up security across several districts, deploying 108 platoons of border paramilitary force, including 56 in deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's home district Gopalganj, as political tensions mount over her planned return next month.

There have been incidents of violence, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks, across Bangladesh in the last many days surrounding the 79-year-old politician's possible return. Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Police blamed activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of the incidents.

The heightened security comes amid fears that Hasina's supporters could intensify violence and sabotage in the coming days. Awami League, whose activities have been banned, is promoting a lockdown programme for November 29 and 30 through online platforms, adding to concerns over a possible escalation of tensions.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) announced the deployment of 108 platoons in seven districts "to maintain law and order, ensure public safety and deal with any untoward situation", news portal bdnews24.com reported.

Of them, 56 platoons have been deployed in Gopalganj amid persistent unrest, the BGB said.

Gopalganj, a stronghold of the Awami League, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days. Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 BGB platoons, along with personnel of the Special Response Battalion (SRB), were deployed in the district last week.

According to the BGB statement, 18 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka, six in Narayanganj, 18 in Gazipur, two in Mymensingh, three in Chattogram and one in Cox's Bazar districts.

"In addition, four platoons of BGB members have been kept on alert for deployment," it said.

One BGB platoon consists of 30-40 personnel.

The deployment has been made on the instructions of the Home Ministry, with BGB personnel coordinating with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

Security has been strengthened at key installations, industrial zones and other sensitive locations.

The BGB headquarters is monitoring the situation round the clock through a dedicated monitoring cell, using live footage from drones, body cameras and other surveillance equipment.

Police data cited by local media said 83 vehicles were set on fire and crude bombs were hurled at 87 locations across Bangladesh between November 7 and 19.

The security measures follow intelligence inputs suggesting that Awami League leaders and activists could carry out covert attacks and sabotage to create unrest, Prothom Alo reported, citing police.

Police apprehend that government installations as well as specific political figures could be targeted, it said.

Leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) are among those reportedly identified as potential targets and alerted by law enforcement agencies.

Police have also warned that weapons and explosives could be smuggled into Bangladesh through its borders, the report said.

Bangladesh shares borders with India and Myanmar, with 32 of its 64 districts having international boundaries. Of these, 30 border India and three border Myanmar, while Rangamati shares a border with both countries.

Authorities have directed law enforcement personnel in 30 border districts to intensify surveillance, patrols and searches along vulnerable stretches of the frontier in coordination with the BGB.

The latest alert follows incidents of arson and crude bomb explosions during the Awami League's November 19 lockdown call. Although the programme did not trigger significant mobilisation on the ground, attacks were reported in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Gopalganj witnessed several incidents, including attacks and arson at two police stations and the residences of two BNP lawmakers.

Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General Kamarum Munira said joint surveillance, regular patrolling, checkpoint searches and intelligence gathering were being prioritised in coordination with the BGB.

She said police are on maximum alert to prevent sabotage, illegal infiltration and any disruption of law and order, adding that security had also been strengthened along roads and around key installations.

Hasina faces serious legal challenges in her home country, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the uprising in 2024.

She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Hasina plans to return home on December 16, the day the country celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said on Tuesday.

She has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi on the national carrier, Ali said in a statement.

The statement has triggered strong reactions in Dhaka, with the government saying that she would be brought back "in handcuffs" and treated under the same laws applicable to any other convicted fugitive staying abroad.

Bangladesh had sought Hasina's extradition from India. New Delhi has acknowledged receiving Dhaka's requests but has not announced any decision on handing her over, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before her ouster. Her Awami League government was accused of widespread human rights violations and suppressing political dissent.