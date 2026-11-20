Sydney: Routine legislative proceedings inside Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Parliament took a heartwarming turn on Thursday when outgoing Liberal MP Jordan Lane proposed to his longtime partner during his farewell address.

Standing at the central table of the NSW Legislative Assembly, Lane—the member for Ryde who announced two weeks ago that he would quit state politics at the upcoming March election—turned his valedictory remarks into a surprise proposal for his partner of more than a decade, Natalie.

"Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is for my great love, Natalie," Lane told the chamber before pulling out an engagement ring, dropping to one knee, and asking, "Will you marry me?"

The chamber erupted into cheers and applause as an overjoyed Natalie accepted the ring and embraced him. Returning to the floor, Lane humorously added, "I would like to note for Hansard that she said 'yes'," ensuring the moment was entered into the official parliamentary record.

NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper congratulated the couple, remarking that the 58th Parliament would be remembered as the "parliament of love". Video clips of the proposal have since gone viral across social media.