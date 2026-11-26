





Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday said the situation along the India-China border is generally stable and both sides are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels to implement the consensus to safeguard peace and tranquility. Asked about the high-level military talks held this month amid reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, China's Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Chen Xi said both sides are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels.

"At present, the situation in the border areas between China and India remains generally stable," he said at his monthly press meet here.

"China and India are maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels such as the General-level meetings and work together to deliver bilateral consensus to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two sides and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said in a brief answer.

He reiterated Beijing's stand on Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that it is Chinese territory. China calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan and claims it to be part of South Tibet.

"Zangnan region is China's territory. China does not recognise so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India," he said.

The talks between the top Generals on both sides to discuss the aggressive posturing by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the Upper Subansiri region, were believed to have spread over several days.

In September too, the senior military commanders of the two armies were engaged in flag talks in two sessions on both sides of the frontier in the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

To another question about the recent 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan during which both sides agreed to expand their military and defence industry cooperation, Senior Colonel Chen said Japan is accelerating remilitarisation, and its new-militarism is on the rise.

"The international community should be highly vigilant against this and take firm countermeasures," he said.

India and Japan have agreed to deepen defence cooperation across several key areas, including advanced missile technologies and maritime security, while exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design, and paving the way for Japanese Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training at Indian firing ranges for the first time.