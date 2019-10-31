Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

World, Asia

Lanka ruling party presidential candidate Premadasa assures devolution of power

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 7:40 pm IST

SL had a Senate which was abolished in 1971 before the formulation of the 1972 Constitution whereby Sri Lanka left the British sovereign.

Sajith Premadasa. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sajith Premadasa. (Photo: Twitter)

Colombo: Sajith Premadasa, the presidential contender from Sri Lanka's ruling party, on Thursday, proposed the reinstatement of the Senate to ensure devolution of powers to the provinces, a long-pending demand of the minority Tamil community in the country.

Premadasa's manifesto for the November 16 presidential election features a photograph of him shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last visit to Colombo.

The manifesto of the United National Party says "to project our role as the hub of the Indian Ocean, we will pay special attention to building and reinforcing strong links with our neighbours, paying particular attention to nations on the Indian Ocean Rim regions."

"There will be a second chamber, the Senate consisting of representatives of the provincial councils to ensure power-sharing at the centre and to ensure that the centre and the provinces are able to exercise their respective powers based on their competencies,” the manifesto said.

Although the proposal does not refer specifically to the sharing of power with the Tamil minority, the manifesto advocates "maximum devolution of power within an undivided and indivisible Sri Lanka”.

Sri Lanka had a Senate which was abolished in 1971 before the formulation of the 1972 Constitution whereby Sri Lanka left the British sovereign.

The Tamil Tiger rebels fought a three-decade-long civil war to create a separate state for ethnic minority Tamils. The war ended in 2009, with the death of the rebel leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

"Devolution of power will ensure that we create unity among all Sri Lankans, not only in law and in practice but also in our hearts," the manifesto said.

The manifesto came as over 650,000 voters started postal voting. Persons eligible for postal voting are those involved in official duties on election day. As many as 35 candidates are in the fray for the presidential polls in which over 15 million people are eligible to vote to elect the next president for a five-year term.

The main contest is between Premadasa, 52, and the main Opposition challenger Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, 70.

According to the media reports, Premadasa said he would relook at all international agreements signed by the past and present governments.

Premadasa said that he is not bound by any agreement signed before November 16, adding that any decision on the past commitments will be based on the best interest of Sri Lanka.

Tags: sri lanka
Location: Sri Lanka

Latest From World

Morrison was brought on board by then-national security adviser John Bolton to address arms control matters and later shifted into his current role as a top Russia and Europe adviser. (Photo: AP)

Ex-Trump adviser arrives to testify in impeachment inquiry

A young woman in Texas who remained awake for her brain surgery was able to speak to doctors during the procedure -- and viewers from around the world looked on, as part of the operation was live-streamed on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)

US hospital livestreams woman's brain surgery on Facebook

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck central Mindanao in the southern Philippines, causing at least one hotel on the island to collapse, a disaster official said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Hotel collapses after 6.5 magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines

Boeing announced Thursday up to 50 of its popular 737NG planes had been grounded after cracks in them were detected, in another blow to the US aircraft maker following two deadly crashes. (Photo: File)

50 Boeing 737NG planes grounded globally over cracks: Official

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham