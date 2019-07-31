Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

World, Asia

Russian Instagram influencer's body found in suitcase at home: Report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 9:17 am IST

She had over 85,000 followers on the social media app.

She had just graduated from medical school and specialised in dermatology. (Photo: Instagram)
 She had just graduated from medical school and specialised in dermatology. (Photo: Instagram)

Moscow: A prominent Russian Instagram influencer’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Moscow by her parents, IANS reported.

According to BBC report, Ekaterina Karaglanova was found with her throat slit. She had over 85,000 followers on the social media app.

The body was found on Friday after her parents grew anxious at not hearing from her and went to her apartment to check. The body was in a suitcase placed in the hall area.

With Instagram account, she also had a popular travel blog. She had just graduated from medical school and specialised in dermatology.

Tags: russia, instagram, ekaterina karaglanova
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City)

Latest From World

(Photo: ANI)

Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack: Nepal

(Photo: Representative Image/File)

34 killed in highway blast: Afghanistan

The captain, an Indian national who asked not to be named, told the BBC that British soldiers forced his unarmed crew to kneel on the deck at gunpoint after landing on the ship in a helicopter. (Representational Image)

Indian Captain reveals UK soldiers’ 'brute force' when they seized Iranian ship

The United Nations said that the offensive against the ethnic group included mass killings and gang rapes executed with

Rohingya Crisis: Japan offers to play mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar

MOST POPULAR

1

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

2

These Samsung Galaxy S11 features will blow your mind

3

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

4

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

5

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham