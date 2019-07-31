Russian Instagram influencer's body found in suitcase at home: Report

She had over 85,000 followers on the social media app.

Moscow: A prominent Russian Instagram influencer’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Moscow by her parents, IANS reported.

According to BBC report, Ekaterina Karaglanova was found with her throat slit. She had over 85,000 followers on the social media app.

The body was found on Friday after her parents grew anxious at not hearing from her and went to her apartment to check. The body was in a suitcase placed in the hall area.

With Instagram account, she also had a popular travel blog. She had just graduated from medical school and specialised in dermatology.