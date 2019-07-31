Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

World, Asia

19 killed in Pakistan Army plane crash

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Jul 31, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2019, 2:00 am IST

According to rescue sources, the death toll may further rise as several persons are still trapped in the wreckage.

Pakistan Army officials examine the site of a plane crash in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Army officials examine the site of a plane crash in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: At least 19 people, including five crew members, lost their lives after a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed into a residential area near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, 12 others were wounded in the incident. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the crash, a massive fire broke out that engulfed several houses. However, the cause of the accident or the type of aircraft involved is still unknown.

The ISPR said that “rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 had reached the site of the incident and the fire had been extinguished”.

“The plane hit the side of the building and the structure it has crashed into has completely collapsed,” an Army officer at the scene said.

The site, in a village on the edge of an affluent housing development called Bahia Town, was surrounded by military and rescue service vehicles.

According to rescue sources, the death toll may further rise as several persons are still trapped in the wreckage.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their grief over the loss of lives in the aircraft crash.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 48 people crashed and burst into flames in a hilly area near Abbottabad after facing engine problems.

Tags: pakistan army, imran khan

Latest From World

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Mozambique on a three-day visit, handed over these vehicles on India's behalf. (Photo: ANI)

As token of friendship, India gifts 44 SUVs to Mozambique

Zhao Zhihong, 47, known as the

Man who killed 6 people, raped two girls, 10 women executed in China

Photos posted on the Austin Catholic diocesan Facebook page show the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia fully involved in flames Monday morning, being reduced to nothing more than ashes. (Photo: Facebook)

Fire reduces historic 124-year-old Central Texas church to ashes

Sri Lankan vegetable and fruit sellers wait for buyers at a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)

Easter Day attacks endanger Sri Lanka economic recovery

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

2

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

3

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

4

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

5

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham