Chinese mission opposes EU push for COVID-19 origins study

Chinese spokesperson said politicising the study of the origin has created difficulties for countries to fight the pandemic

Brussels: China opposes any attempts to manipulate the study of the COVID-19 origin in the name of open and transparent scientific study, the spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) has said.

In response to a joint statement issued by the EU, the United States, Australia, and Japan over the second phase of the study of the COVID-19 origin, the Chinese spokesperson said politicising the study of the origin has created difficulties for countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

China has always taken a scientific, professional, serious and responsible attitude in tracing the origins of the virus, and has twice invited WHO experts to China for origins tracing, said the spokesperson.

Nearly 60 countries have recently written to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arguing that origins study is a matter of science and should be studied around the world by scientists, while calling for upholding the WHO-China joint study report. "These objective and rational voices should be respected and valued," said the spokesperson.

"We urge relevant parties to stop politicizing the issue of origins tracing, stop using this issue to scapegoat others and shirk responsibility, and stop deliberately disrupting international cooperation on global origins tracing," said the spokesperson.

 

"They should adopt a truly responsible and scientific attitude, and work with the international community to make due contributions to defeating the virus and protecting people's health and well-being," the spokesperson added.

