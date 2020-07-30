Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

  145 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan return home in AI special flight
World, Asia

145 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan return home in AI special flight

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2020, 11:12 am IST

All 145 passengers instructed to stay in institutional quarantine for next one week in their hometowns as per central government guidelines

145 Indian students, studying in different medical colleges in the central Asian country, were brought back by the special flight. (Representational Image: PTI)
  145 Indian students, studying in different medical colleges in the central Asian country, were brought back by the special flight. (Representational Image: PTI)

Indore: A special aircraft carrying 145 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown landed at the airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said.

Indore districts nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention, Dr Amit Malakar, said the Air India flight from Kyrgyzstan, operated under the Centre's "Vande Bharat" mission, landed at the city airport at 8:45 pm.

He informed that 145 Indian students, studying in different medical colleges in the central Asian country, were brought back by the special flight.

These include students from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and other states besides Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Malakar said none of these passengers showed any symptoms of COVID-19 during screening at the airport.

However, all 145 passengers will have to stay in quarantine centres for the next seven days in their hometowns as per central government guidelines, he said.

After this, they will have to stay in isolation in their homes for a week, Malakar added.

Tags: indian students in kyrgyzstan, medical students, vande bharat mission, indore

