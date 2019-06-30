Oz PM tweets selfie with PM, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi’

The two leaders were in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit that ended on Saturday.

New Delhi, Osaka (Japan): The warm equations and bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on full display on Saturday when the Australian PM tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart and praised him in Hindi “Kithana acha he Modi!” (Modi is so nice), a message which went viral.

PM Modi returned the favour, replying to the tweet in Australian slang by saying he was “stoked” (pleased) about the energy of the India-Australia relations while referring to the Australian PM affectionately as “Mate” (an Australian slang word for friend).

“You have made the message go viral by writing Kithana acha he Modi!” the Indian Prime Minister said. The two leaders were in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit that ended on Saturday.

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him following which he clicked the selfie with PM Modi and posted it on Twitter. In his reply, Modi wrote on Twitter: “Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!”

“Aap kitne achche hain, ye likh kar to aapne aisa viral message kar diya hai... (By writing that I am so nice, you have made the message go viral...) I am grateful to you for this,” PM Modi told the Australian Prime Minister.

Later, PM Modi and Mr Morrison met on the margins of the G20 Summit and held discussions on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific.

“Last engagement at the #G20Summit. PM @narendramodi & Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP met on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Good discussion on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence & maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Last month, the two leaders had congratulated each other on their respective election victories and had pledged to work together.