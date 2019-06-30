Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

World, Asia

Oz PM tweets selfie with PM, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi’

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 1:26 am IST

The two leaders were in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit that ended on Saturday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Osaka (Japan): The warm equations and bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on full display on Saturday when the Australian PM tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart and praised him in Hindi “Kithana acha he Modi!” (Modi is so nice), a message which went viral.

PM Modi returned the favour, replying to the tweet in Australian slang by saying he was “stoked” (pleased) about the energy of the India-Australia relations while referring to the Australian PM affectionately as “Mate” (an Australian slang word for friend).

“You have made the message go viral by writing Kithana acha he Modi!” the Indian Prime Minister said. The two leaders were in Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Summit that ended on Saturday.

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him following which he clicked the selfie with PM Modi and posted it on Twitter. In his reply, Modi wrote on Twitter: “Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!”

“Aap kitne achche hain, ye likh kar to aapne aisa viral message kar diya hai... (By writing that I am so nice, you have made the message go viral...) I am grateful to you for this,” PM Modi told the Australian Prime Minister.

Later, PM Modi and Mr Morrison met on the margins of the G20 Summit and held discussions on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific.

“Last engagement at the #G20Summit. PM @narendramodi & Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP met on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Good discussion on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence & maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Last month, the two leaders had congratulated each other on their respective election victories and had pledged to work together.

Tags: narendra modi, scott morrison, g20 summit

Latest From World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during an event on women empowerment during the G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

G-20: PM talks inclusivity, showcases Sabka Saath... echoes at

The bloc looked powerless on the biggest issue faced in Osaka — the US-China trade war, which was hashed out in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. (Photo: Representational)

Who needs G20? The question gets louder as US-China trade war dominates agenda

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

MOST POPULAR

1

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

2

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

3

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

4

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

5

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham